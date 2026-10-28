Seattle traffic: Northbound I-5 to fully close over Halloweekend

The Brief All northbound I-5 lanes between I-90 and Northeast 45th Street in Seattle will close from Friday night through Monday morning. Crews will remove the Revive I-5 work zone on the Ship Canal Bridge, allowing all northbound lanes to reopen afterward. The closure depends on dry weather. If rain forces a postponement, WSDOT has not announced a makeup date.



Drivers, beware! A Halloween traffic nightmare is on the horizon, as northbound I-5 will fully close in Seattle over the weekend.

Full northbound I-5 weekend shutdown

What we know:

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) announced all northbound lanes of I-5 between I-90 and Northeast 45th Street will close from 11:59 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, until 5 a.m. Monday, Nov. 2.

Connecting ramps and lanes will begin closing as early as 9 p.m. Friday. I-5 express lanes will be northbound only throughout the weekend, before returning to normal schedules on Monday.

Cars creep along I-5 in Seattle, Wash., during the summer 2025 Revive I-5 construction project. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Crews will use the closure to take out the Revive I-5: Ship Canal Bridge Preservation project work zone in the two right northbound lanes of the Ship Canal Bridge.

Northbound traffic across the Ship Canal Bridge has been restricted to two lanes to allow crews to preserve and repair the bridge deck. After this weekend's construction, all lanes of the freeway will reopen across the bridge.

Local perspective:

However, WSDOT said the removal of the Revive I-5 work zone will require dry weather. If rain occurs, the project may be postponed until crews can schedule a dry weekend.

What we don't know:

WSDOT has not announced an alternate makeup date if rain forces crews to postpone the Revive I-5 work zone removal.

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