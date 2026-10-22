Seattle Revive I-5 Milestone: Northbound Ship Canal Bridge lanes set to reopen by early November

The Brief The Washington State Department of Transportation plans to remove long-term lane reductions on northbound Interstate 5 across the Ship Canal Bridge as early as Oct. 30–Nov. 2. Removing the work zone will require a full weekend closure of northbound I-5 from Interstate 90 to Northeast 45th Street, contingent on dry weather. While major 2026 mainline closures will end after the work zone removal, minor overnight work will continue before crews shift focus to the southbound lanes in 2027.



Drivers using northbound Interstate 5 through Seattle may soon see significant relief as state transportation officials prepare to wrap up months of major construction on the Ship Canal Bridge.

After nearly 10 months of work zone setups and long-term lane reductions, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) announced that it is preparing to restore northbound I-5 across the bridge to its normal lane configuration.

If remaining work stays on schedule, crews could remove the long-term lane restrictions as early as the weekend of Friday, Oct. 30, to Monday, Nov. 2, marking the end of major Revive I-5 construction for 2026.

I-5 Ship Canal Bridge in Seattle

Revive I-5 work in Seattle nears end

What we know:

To remove the work zone and reopen all lanes, WSDOT will need to fully close northbound I-5 from Interstate 90 to Northeast 45th Street for an entire weekend.

During this closure, crews will work around the clock to:

Reconfigure traffic lanes.

Remove pinned concrete barriers.

Restripe the main travel lanes and shoulders.

Once the work zone is completely removed, the I-5 express lanes will return to their standard reversible operations.

What we don't know:

The exact timing of the final weekend closure remains uncertain because work zone removal and lane restriping require dry weather conditions.

If heavy rain or poor weather hits the Puget Sound region during the planned weekend, WSDOT will keep the long-term lane reductions in place and postpone the full closure until the next weather-suitable weekend.

What's next:

Even after the main northbound lanes reopen, drivers should not expect construction activity to vanish completely.

Late 2026: Crews will continue minor bridge maintenance and drainage work underneath the Ship Canal Bridge structure. Drivers should anticipate periodic overnight lane reductions, occasional full mainline I-5 overnight closures, and early closures of the express lanes.

2027 Season: Major Revive I-5 preservation work will shift across the bridge. Crews are scheduled to return in 2027 to begin major preservation work on the southbound lanes of the Ship Canal Bridge.

By the numbers:

10 Months: Approximate length of time long-term northbound lane reductions have been in place during 2026.

Oct. 30 – Nov. 2: The earliest targeted weekend for the full northbound closure and work zone removal.

I-90 to NE 45th St: The stretch of northbound I-5 that will be fully closed during the final work zone removal weekend.

The Source: Information in this story came from an official press release issued by the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), WSDOT Communications Manager RB McKeon and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Police: Man breaks into West Seattle home, eats food, arrested in bed

Woman jumps out of car of fake rideshare driver after pickup in Seattle's Pioneer Square

Last call: Seattle tiki bar Navy Strength closing after 10 years in Belltown

SDOT provides clarity after 'surge pricing' video sparks concern

2 men charged with murder in Des Moines, WA deadly shooting

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter .