Seattle-area highway closures to cause heavy traffic this weekend

The Brief All northbound lanes of I-405 in Bellevue between Southeast Eighth Street and Northeast Fourth Street will close from 11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, until 4 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19. Traffic delays will extend across the Puget Sound region, exacerbated by ongoing northbound I-5 lane reductions across Seattle’s Ship Canal Bridge and eastbound I-90 lane cuts near Snoqualmie. Work involves paving, concrete panel installation, overhead sign construction, and bridge deck repairs, all of which may be rescheduled if rain occurs.



Washington commuters and weekend travelers should prepare for significant travel delays starting Friday evening, Oct. 16, as state transportation crews execute multiple major highway closures across King and Snohomish counties.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) announced that all northbound lanes of Interstate 405 in downtown Bellevue will close over the weekend alongside additional lane reductions on northbound Interstate 5 in Seattle and eastbound Interstate 90 in Snoqualmie. Regional transportation officials advise drivers to expect heavy congestion and plan alternate routes or public transit options.

What we know:

The central disruption will be a complete shutdown of northbound I-405 through core parts of Bellevue.

Northbound I-405 will close entirely from 11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, to 4 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19, spanning from Southeast Eighth Street to Northeast Fourth Street.

The Southeast Eighth Street on-ramp to northbound I-405 and the northbound off-ramp to Northeast Fourth Street/Northeast Eighth Street (Exit 13A/B) will both be closed.

Crews will perform paving, install concrete panels, and erect an overhead sign structure as part of the ongoing I-405/Renton to Bellevue Widening and Express Toll Lanes Project.

From 6 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, to 9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, two left lanes of eastbound I-90 will close from east of State Route 18/Snoqualmie Parkway to Southeast North Bend Way (mileposts 26–27) for bridge deck maintenance.

Northbound I-5 through Seattle remains restricted to two lanes across the Ship Canal Bridge through the end of 2026 for the Revive I-5 Preservation project, though express lanes remain open northbound 24 hours a day.

What they're saying:

Transportation officials urge drivers throughout the Puget Sound to adjust their travel habits to keep traffic moving safely.

"To help ease congestion and delays, people can use transit and park-and-ride options, be flexible about travel times and plan ahead using real-time traffic information," WSDOT stated. "These choices can make a meaningful difference during major closures and help keep both travelers and highway crews safe."

Work zone safety reminders also emphasize reducing speeds, eliminating mobile device distractions, and staying alert near road workers.

What we don't know:

Weather cancellations: Because critical operations such as paving, concrete panel work, and bridge repairs require dry weather, WSDOT has not yet confirmed whether autumn rain will force a postponement.

Exact Spillover Congestion: While heavy delays are anticipated along alternate arterials and highways, the exact level of gridlock on local streets in Bellevue, Seattle, and adjacent corridors remains dependent on driver detour choices.

What's next:

WSDOT will monitor weather forecasts leading up to Friday night. Drivers planning to navigate the region over the weekend should check real-time road conditions before heading out.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Washington State Department of Transportation's website.

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