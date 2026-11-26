The Brief Seattle’s Union Gospel Mission (UGM) and volunteers served 1,500 Thanksgiving breakfast meals at the Men’s Shelter in Pioneer Square. UGM has been collecting 15-to-20-pound frozen turkeys for its annual Thanksgiving drive. They have drop-off locations and hours in Seattle, Burien and Kent. Seattle’s Union Gospel Mission has been serving the community since 1932 when it opened as a church-backed soup kitchen during the Great Depression.



Seattle’s Union Gospel Mission (UGM) and volunteers served 1,500 Thanksgiving breakfast meals to its homeless neighbors on Thursday morning at the Men’s Shelter in Pioneer Square.

Across set tables prepared with coffee and a warm breakfast, guests gathered together to give thanks and share a meal.

"A lot of our guests are experiencing hardships, trauma, and it's just an honor and a pleasure to be able to serve our guests where they've been overlooked and forgotten and unwanted sometimes. We just want to be able to invite everyone at the table to express how much we love and care for them," Dean Way, food services director of Seattle's Union Gospel Mission said.

Timeline:

Seattle's UGM served its Thanksgiving brunch/breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. for anyone over 18-years-old in need of a meal.

Additionally, UGM has been collecting 15-to-20-pound frozen turkeys for its annual Thanksgiving drive. They have drop-off locations and hours in Seattle, Burien and Kent.

"This Thanksgiving, the Mission expects to serve more than a thousand meals to men, women, and children through long-term recovery programs, emergency shelters, and Search + Rescue outreach efforts. Additional turkeys will go to families and local churches that reach out to the Mission to fill the gap and provide meals for our neighbors in need," according to UGM.

The backstory:

Seattle’s Union Gospel Mission has been serving the community since 1932 when it opened as a church-backed soup kitchen during the Great Depression. It served more than 18,000 meals in its first year as it operated on a budget under $1,500 and used donated food. By 1938, it sheltered over 100 men nightly and opened a women’s division in 1940.

By the 2000s, the organization served over 400,000 meals and 128,000 overnight annual stays.

The Source: Information in this story came from Seattle's Union Gospel Mission and original FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Homicide investigation launched after 2 boys found fatally shot in Toppenish

JBLM sergeant pleads guilty to selling military secrets to China

Seattle man arrested after 68-mile pursuit through southwest Washington

Seattle Christmas Market returns to Seattle Center for fourth year

Suspicious death investigation launched in Tacoma

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter .