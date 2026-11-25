The Brief One person was killed and four others injured in a two-car crash along State Route 702 in Roy Wednesday evening. One person was ejected and died at the scene, while another was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The crash prompted an extended closure of westbound SR 702. Washington State Patrol is investigating the cause.



One person died and four others were hurt after a two-car T-bone crash near State Route 702 in Roy, Washington on Wednesday.

What we know:

The crash happened around 5:25 p.m. along SR 702 and 40th Avenue South, near Allen Road.

Firefighters from South Pierce Fire and Rescue were dispatched and found two cars involved in a T-bone-style crash. Crews stabilized both vehicles and evaluated five people at the scene:

One person was ejected from one of the vehicles and died at the scene

One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital

Three people remained on scene with minor injuries.

Washington State Patrol closed westbound SR 702 for an extended period as they investigated the crash.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash and the identities of the people involved are currently unknown.

What's next:

The collision remains under investigation by the Washington State Patrol.

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