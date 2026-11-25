Suspicious death investigation launched in Tacoma, WA
TACOMA, Wash. - A suspicious death investigation was launched in Tacoma after a man with signs of possible trauma was found dead Wednesday morning.
Man found dead with signs of trauma in Tacoma
What they're saying:
According to the Tacoma Police Department, at around 6:40 a.m., officers responded to reports of a person on the ground who appeared deceased in the area of 1700 North Schuster Parkway.
When officers arrived, they found a man with possible signs of trauma. Medics with the Tacoma Fire Departmnet arrived a short time later and declared the man dead at the scene.
What's next:
Detectives are actively investigating the area and the circumstances surrounding the man's death.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: Information in this story comes from the Tacoma Police Department.
MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE
Homicide investigation launched after 2 boys found fatally shot in Toppenish
Ballard set to receive $150K statue celebrating Jimothy
Seattle braces for flooding, ferry disruptions as king tides, storms arrive
Seattle Christmas Market returns to Seattle Center for fourth year
Seattle Kraken beat Ducks 3-2 on late Kaapo Kakko goal
To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.
Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.