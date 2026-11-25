The Brief Tacoma police responded to the 1700 block of North Schuster Parkway around 6:40 a.m. after receiving a report of a potentially deceased person on the ground. Officers found an adult man showing signs of possible trauma, and Tacoma Fire Department crews pronounced him dead at the scene. Detectives and crime scene technicians are investigating the death and urge anyone with information to call 911.



A suspicious death investigation was launched in Tacoma after a man with signs of possible trauma was found dead Wednesday morning.

Man found dead with signs of trauma in Tacoma

What they're saying:

According to the Tacoma Police Department, at around 6:40 a.m., officers responded to reports of a person on the ground who appeared deceased in the area of 1700 North Schuster Parkway.

When officers arrived, they found a man with possible signs of trauma. Medics with the Tacoma Fire Departmnet arrived a short time later and declared the man dead at the scene.

What's next:

Detectives are actively investigating the area and the circumstances surrounding the man's death.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Tacoma Police Department.

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