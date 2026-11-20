The Brief FOX 13 is the local broadcast home of the Seattle Torrent. Twenty-three regular-season Seattle Torrent games will broadcast on FOX 13+ and stream on FOX LOCAL during the team's second PWHL season. The team starts its season on the road against the Vancouver Goldeneyes on Dec. 5 before returning to Climate Pledge Arena for its home opener against the Vegas Vanguards on Dec. 20



Fresh off leading the Professional Women’s Hockey League in attendance during its inaugural campaign, the Seattle Torrent is gearing up for its second season, and FOX 13 is the local broadcast home of the Seattle Torrent.

Watch Seattle Torrent games on FOX 13+, FOX LOCAL

How to watch:

As the 2026-2027 PWHL regular season is set to begin next month, fans can catch 23 Torrent games on FOX 13+ (ch. 22.1/cable 110) and streaming on FOX LOCAL in the Seattle-Tacoma market.

The Torrent will open its second season on the road against the Vancouver Goldeneyes on Saturday, Dec. 5. Seattle returns to Climate Pledge Arena for its home opener against the Vegas Vanguard on Sunday, Dec. 20.

Here are the games that are on FOX 13+ and FOX LOCAL:

Saturday, Dec. 5, 2026 at 12 p.m. PT — Away @ Vancouver Goldeneyes (Pacific Coliseum, Vancouver, BC)

Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2026 at 7 p.m. PT — Away @ San Jose Sea Lions (SAP Center, San Jose, CA)

Sunday, Dec. 13, 2026 at 11 a.m. PT — Away @ Minnesota Frost (Grand Casino Arena, St. Paul, MN)

Sunday, Dec. 20, 2026 at 4 p.m. PT — Home vs. Vegas Vanguards (Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA)

Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2026 at 7 p.m. PT — Home vs. Boston Fleet (Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA)

Thursday, Dec. 31, 2026 at 2 p.m. PT — Home vs. New York Sirens (Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA)

Friday, Jan. 8, 2027 at 7 p.m. PT — Home vs. Ottawa Charge (Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA)

Sunday, Jan. 10, 2027 at 5:30 p.m. PT — Home vs. Montréal Victoire (Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA)

Thursday, Jan. 14, 2027 at 7 p.m. PT — Home vs. Hamilton Havoc (Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA)

Saturday, Jan. 16, 2027 at 12 p.m. PT — Neutral Site vs. Vegas (Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN)

Sunday, Jan. 24, 2027 at 11 a.m. PT — Neutral Site vs. San Jose Sea Lions (PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA for the PWHL Takeover Tour)

Thursday, Jan. 28, 2027 at 4 p.m. PT — Away @ Hamilton (TD Coliseum, Hamilton, ON)

Thursday, Feb. 4, 2027 at 7 p.m. PT — Home vs. Vancouver Goldeneyes (Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA)

Sunday, Feb. 7, 2027 at 12:30 p.m. PT — Away @ New York Sirens (UBS Arena, Elmont, NY)

Thursday, Feb. 11, 2027 at 7 p.m. PT — Away @ Vegas Vanguards (T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV)

Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2027 at 4 p.m. PT — Away @ Boston Fleet (Agganis Arena, Boston, MA)

Saturday, Feb. 20, 2027 at 4 p.m. PT — Away @ Toronto Sceptres (Coca-Cola Coliseum, Toronto, ON)

Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2027 at 4 p.m. PT — Away @ Ottawa Charge (Canadian Tire Centre, Ottawa, ON)

Sunday, Feb. 28, 2027 at 4 p.m. PT — Home vs. Vegas Vanguards (Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA)

Wednesday, Mar. 10, 2027 at 6:30 p.m. PT — Away @ Vancouver Goldeneyes (Pacific Coliseum, Vancouver, BC)

Tuesday, Mar. 23, 2027 at 4 p.m. PT — Away @ Montréal Victoire (Place Bell, Laval, QC)

Friday, Mar. 26, 2027 at 4 p.m. PT — Away @ Minnesota Frost (Grand Casino Arena, St. Paul, MN)

Sunday, Mar. 28, 2027 at 11 a.m. PT — Away @ Detroit Clutch (Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI)

Seattle Torrent giveaways, promotional schedule

The Torrent has listed some of its promotional giveaways and themed nights for its upcoming 2026–27 home schedule. Highlights include the home opener, Indigenous Peoples Celebration Night, Kids and Youth Hockey Day, a carabiner giveaway, and an Alex Carpenter bobblehead giveaway.

Here are the team's themed nights:

Sunday, Dec. 20 vs. Vegas – Home Opener

Sunday, Dec. 27 vs. Minnesota – Indigenous Peoples Celebration

Thursday, Dec. 31 vs. New York – New Year's Celebration

Friday, Jan. 8 vs. Ottawa – Latine Heritage Celebration

Sunday, Jan. 10 vs. Montréal – Community Heroes Game and Carabiner Giveaway

Thursday, Jan. 14 vs. Hamilton – Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Celebration

Thursday, Feb. 4 vs. Vancouver – Black History Celebration

Saturday, Feb. 13 vs. Detroit – Kids & Youth Hockey Day presnted by WaFd Bank

Sunday, Feb. 28 vs. Vegas – Alex Carpenter Bobblehead

Wednesday, Mar. 31 vs. Toronto – Women in Sports Night

Tuesday, Apr. 6 vs. Vancouver – Pride Celebration Presented by tomboyx

Saturday, Apr. 17 vs. San Jose – Fan Appreciation Game

Ahead of the upcoming season, the team unveiled its brand-new jerseys featuring the team's crest.

Featured article

Looking ahead to the upcoming season

The franchise is transitioning under new head coach Christine Bumstead, who served as an assistant coach during the team's debut season.

During an appearance on "Good Day Seattle," Bumstead said the coaching staff and roster spent the offseason focusing on boosting offensive output to build on last year's foundation.

What they're saying:

"I think for us, our biggest thing is we want to score more goals this year," Bumstead said. "We've really been digging into our offense this summer and looking at different opportunities for us to hear 'Misery Business' play way more times at Climate Pledge this season and bring that for the fans."

What's next:

The Torrent will finalize training camp preparations and integrate its expansion and draft additions ahead of its Dec. 5 road opener in Vancouver, followed by its Dec. 20 home debut at Climate Pledge Arena.

The Source: Information in this story came from an online schedule from the Seattle Torrent and the Professional Women’s Hockey League, and interviews with the team's head coach Christine Bumstead on FOX 13's Good Day Seattle.

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