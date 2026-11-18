The Brief Michael Anthony O'Neal Fleming, 33, has been extradited to Washington and booked into the King County Correctional Facility on Tuesday evening. Fleming is accused of fatally shooting his former co-worker, 36-year-old Graeme Dobbeck, inside a 76 gas station near the Space Needle on Oct. 13. Prior to his extradition to Washington, Fleming was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Chicago and was also named a person of interest in the fatal shootings of his mother and stepfather in Kenosha, Wisconsin.



A 33-year-old man charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a gas station clerk near the Space Needle last month has been extradited to Washington and booked into the King County Jail.

Michael Anthony O'Neal Fleming was booked into the King County Correctional Facility at 8:28 p.m. Tuesday on an investigation of first-degree murder. His bail is set at $5 million, according to jail records.

Fleming was arrested in Chicago on Oct. 20 by the U.S. Marshals Service following a multi-state search. In addition to the Seattle homicide charge, authorities in Kenosha, Wisconsin, named him a person of interest in the fatal shootings of his mother and stepfather.

Deadly shooting at gas station near Space Needle

The backstory:

According to the Seattle Police Department and King County charging documents, officers responded to the 76 gas station at 351 Broad Street on Oct. 13 to a report of a shooting. A customer had discovered the clerk, 36-year-old Graeme Dobbeck, unresponsive behind the counter with apparent gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

Police reviewed surveillance footage, which showed a man dressed in all black enter the store. Investigators said the suspect purchased a drink and was able to get behind the counter before attacking and shooting the clerk. Shortly after, the suspect left the scene on foot.

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Seattle police identified Michael Anthony O'Neal Fleming as the suspect, describing him as armed and dangerous. Charging documents stated he was a former employee at the gas station, and shot his former co-worker multiple times for no apparent reason.

King County prosecutors charged Fleming with first-degree murder with a firearm enhancement.

The Wisconsin connection

Big picture view:

While Seattle detectives searched for Fleming, police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, conducted a welfare check on Oct. 19 at a home on Washington Road after an employer reported a worker had not shown up for several days. Officers found Rodney Brushwood and his wife, Rena Oneal, dead inside the home from apparent gunshot wounds. Court documents identify the couple as Fleming's mother and stepfather.

During the investigation, detectives interviewed Fleming's twin brother, who reported receiving erratic text messages indicating Fleming was experiencing a mental health crisis. The brother told police Fleming had asked for their parents' address, which he refused to provide, and that their mother had mentioned Fleming was in Chicago, according to documents.

The Kenosha Police Department announced that Fleming was located and arrested in Chicago, with assistance from the U.S. Marshals. He was later extradited to Wisconsin.

Extradited to King County, WA

The King County Prosecutor's Office told FOX 13 Seattle that he was booked into the King County Jail on Tuesday, Nov. 17. He is being held on $5 million bail, which was previously set by a judge.



What's next:

Fleming's next court date is his arraignment, scheduled for Nov. 23 at the King County Courthouse.

The Source: Information in this story comes from a social media post by the Seattle Police Department, King County Prosecutors, a Facebook post from the Kenosha, Wisconsin Police Department, probable cause documents from the Seattle Police Department, statements made by the SPD's public information officer at the scene and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

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