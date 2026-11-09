Family of gas station manager killed in Seattle speaks out on loss

The Brief Gas station manager Graeme Dobbeck was fatally shot at work near the Space Needle on Oct. 13, allegedly by a former employee. Dobbeck's grieving parents are remembering his kind nature while reflecting on his prior safety concerns about working in the area. The suspect, arrested in Chicago for a separate double homicide, is expected to be extradited back to Washington before Thanksgiving.



More than three weeks after Graeme Dobbeck was fatally shot while managing a gas station near the Space Needle, his family is speaking out about their grief and the void his death has left behind.

Investigators said a former employee walked into the 76 gas station on Oct. 13, shot and killed Dobbeck, and fled the scene.

Remembering Sunday Family Traditions

What they're saying:

For Dobbeck’s father, Ben Dobbeck, and stepmother, Pam Dobbeck, Sundays have become the most difficult part of the week.

"It’s the worst day of the week, we haven’t found our rhythm yet, but we will," Ben Dobbeck said.

Sundays were the days Graeme would routinely visit their home, bringing a familiar presence that the family now deeply misses.

"Just everything, just seeing him walk up," Ben Dobbeck said. "Sundays were his days, just seeing him walk up, our dog’s tail would start going like a propeller and he’d come over and we’d play games and have dinner."

The sudden loss has taken a heavy emotional toll on the household.

"There’s like this dark cloud and weight on us at all times, nothing is the same," Pam Dobbeck said. "It’s just a grief that I don’t know how we can ever shake."

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Concerns Over Neighborhood Safety

Dig deeper:

Family members recalled that Dobbeck had voiced apprehension about working in the neighborhood following previous incidents of gun violence nearby, including a shooting at the Bite of Seattle Festival.

"After that last shooting in that neighborhood, I look back and wish I had just said, you can't work there anymore, you need to get out of this dangerous situation," Pam Dobbeck said.

Despite the tragedy, his parents continue to focus on his character, describing him as a thoughtful, empathetic, and remarkable person who led with kindness.

"Pam described him as a big love, and I think that was just perfect," Ben Dobbeck said. "He was just kindness and had a big heart."

Pam Dobbeck added that she finds comfort in their final exchange: "I remember I said I love you with my hug and I'm so glad I said that."

Suspect Awaits King County Return

What's next:

The suspect in the fatal shooting was apprehended in Chicago in connection with the deaths of his mother and her husband in Wisconsin.

After his arrest, the suspect was initially extradited to Wisconsin to face charges in connection with the double homicide.

According to the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, the suspect is expected to be returned to Washington before Thanksgiving to face charges in Dobbeck's death.

The Source: Information for this story came from FOX 13 Seattle reporter Shirah Matsuzawa, who spoke with the family of Graeme Dobbeck and the King County Prosecutor's Office. She also reviewed records to see when the suspect would be extradited to Washington.

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