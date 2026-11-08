Seattle weather: Rain returns Monday afternoon

The Brief Western Washington is recovering from strong overnight winds that reached 45–50 mph across Puget Sound and topped 90 mph at Mount Rainier. Following a brief break through Monday afternoon, a sequence of weather disturbances will bring heavy rain and breezy conditions, peaking Tuesday. A more potent atmospheric river will arrive Friday and last into the weekend, though conditions will stay mild with highs in the 50s and 60s.



Many spots are cleaning up after a stormy night last night. Winds in some places around the Puget Sound lowlands were gusting to around 45mph. The islands saw close to 50mph winds. The winds over the mountains were some of the strongest with Mount Rainer seeing winds over 90 mph.

Conditions will be calmer through the day today. Scattered showers will be ending later this evening, but it will only be a brief break before another round of rain moves back in Monday afternoon.

Western Washington is gearing up for a series of disturbances leading to rounds of rain this week. Tuesday will be one of wettest days this week with breezy winds. A few showers may linger into Wednesday morning. Rainfall amounts during this time may range from .50"-1.00" in the interior regions with more likely along the coast.

Beginning Friday, an Atmospheric River event will set up with rain stretching into the weekend. Snow levels will be fairly high much of the week with only light amounts accumulating around 8000’

Overall, this week will be mild with afternoon highs warming into the upper 50s and mid 60s.

The Source: Information for this story came from the FOX 13 Seattle Weather Team.

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