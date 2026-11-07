2 dead in suspected domestic violence shooting in U District
SEATTLE - A man and a woman are dead following a suspected murder-suicide in Seattle’s University District.
Officers responded to reports of a shooting on "The Ave," between 45th and 46th streets, just before 7 p.m. the previous evening. Upon arrival, police found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Suspect dies at hospital
Police found a man lying in the street nearby. Investigators believe he shot the woman before turning the gun on himself.
Medics rushed the man to Harborview Medical Center with severe injuries on Friday night. By Saturday morning, hospital officials confirmed the following morning that he had died.
Homicide detectives investigating
The police department's homicide unit has taken over the case. Detectives are still working to piece together exactly what happened.
While it is still unclear exactly how the man and woman knew each other, police are referring to the shooting as a domestic violence incident.
Authorities confirmed they are not looking for any additional suspects and that there is no ongoing threat to the public.
Domestic violence resources
If you or someone you love is a victim of domestic violence, help is available. Individuals in crisis are encouraged to reach out to local authorities or national domestic violence hotlines for immediate support.
More resources can be found by clicking this link.
The Source: Information for this story came from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle's Sam Campbell, who followed up with Harborview Medical Center after learning of the incident from the Seattle Police Department.
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