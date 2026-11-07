2 dead in suspected domestic violence shooting in U District

The Brief A man and a woman are dead following an apparent domestic violence murder-suicide in Seattle's University District on Friday evening. Police believe the man fatally shot the woman inside a business along "The Ave" before turning the gun on himself in a nearby street; no other suspects are sought. The specific relationship between the man and the woman remains unclear as homicide detectives continue their investigation.



A man and a woman are dead following a suspected murder-suicide in Seattle’s University District.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting on "The Ave," between 45th and 46th streets, just before 7 p.m. the previous evening. Upon arrival, police found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Suspect dies at hospital

Police found a man lying in the street nearby. Investigators believe he shot the woman before turning the gun on himself.

Medics rushed the man to Harborview Medical Center with severe injuries on Friday night. By Saturday morning, hospital officials confirmed the following morning that he had died.

Related article

Homicide detectives investigating

The police department's homicide unit has taken over the case. Detectives are still working to piece together exactly what happened.

While it is still unclear exactly how the man and woman knew each other, police are referring to the shooting as a domestic violence incident.

Authorities confirmed they are not looking for any additional suspects and that there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Domestic violence resources

If you or someone you love is a victim of domestic violence, help is available. Individuals in crisis are encouraged to reach out to local authorities or national domestic violence hotlines for immediate support.

More resources can be found by clicking this link.

The Source: Information for this story came from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle's Sam Campbell, who followed up with Harborview Medical Center after learning of the incident from the Seattle Police Department.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Spokane County deputies killed in shooting identified

Seattle Seahawks' Quenton Nelson set for knee procedure

Major takeaways from Washington's midterm election results

Macklemore says Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena turned down 'Free Palestine' tour

Seattle Public Schools blocks YouTube, Minecraft, Gemini

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter .