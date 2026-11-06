The Brief Spokane County sheriff's deputies Mason Acheson and Parker Perry were killed during a domestic violence shooting in Spangle on Nov. 3. Five people died in the shooting, including the two deputies, two other victims and the suspected gunman. A memorial fund has been made to support the deputies' families, and investigators are reviewing the deadly incident.



The Spokane County Sheriff's Office has identified the two deputies who lost their lives in the line of duty in eastern Washington on Nov. 3.

Deputy Mason Acheson and Deputy Parker Perry were killed by gunfire after responding to a reported domestic violence shooting at a home in Spangle, a rural area south of Spokane.

Acheson died from his injuries at the hospital, while Perry was placed on life support in critical condition before also dying from his injuries.

What we know:

Both deputies were shot when SWAT team members approached the home to rescue people believed to be in immediate danger. The suspect opened fire from inside the house as law enforcement breached the door, critically wounding both deputies.

Fellow deputies returned fire, moved the injured deputies to safety, and administered emergency first aid. Both deputies were airlifted to Sacred Heart Medical Center, where they later died.

In total, five people were killed in the shooting. One victim was found dead in the yard, while another victim and the suspect were found dead inside the home. Another woman was shot and ran to a neighbor's house, where she survived with non-life-threatening injuries.

The backstory:

Deputy Mason Acheson joined the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office on July 17, 2022, after serving as a Washington State Patrol trooper and firearms instructor in the Spokane area from 2014 to 2022. Acheson enlisted in the Washington Army National Guard in 2011, serving in Poland from 2021 to 2022 and earning the rank of Sergeant.

Assigned to the 81st Brigade’s 1-161st Infantry Battalion, he graduated from the Sniper Course in 2017, competed in Army sniper competitions, and received three Army Commendation Medals. In Spokane County, he served on the Downtown Dayshift platoon and provided overwatch as a SWAT sniper. Acheson is survived by his wife and two children.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Deputy Mason Acheson (Spokane County Sheriff's Office)

Deputy Parker Perry was commissioned by the sheriff's office in May 2020 after graduating with a bachelor's degree in business administration from Carroll College in Montana. Perry served as a Captain and Military Intelligence Officer in the Washington Army National Guard's 81st Brigade, 1-161st Infantry Battalion since 2017, earning two Army Commendation Medals.

Perry served on the SWAT team starting in 2022 before becoming a K-9 handler in 2025. On Nov. 3, Perry and his K-9 partner Brego responded to South Smythe Road, where Perry helped force entry to protect others. In his final act of service, Perry and his family chose to donate his organs to help others in need. Perry is survived by his wife, two children, and a third on the way.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Deputy Parker Perry (Spokane County Sheriff's Office)

What they're saying:

"Although we know our Deputies knew the risks, they bravely moved toward danger to protect others they did not know. They did this with honor and with an unwavering sense of duty to their oath to serve and protect the citizens of Spokane County; they heroically placed themselves in mortal danger. They are true examples of selfless service and dedication. They are the epitome of what the men and women in law enforcement are; they are the best of all of us. We cherish having served with them as we begin to process the devastating and unthinkable loss.," the Spokane County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

What you can do:

The Sheriff Community Oriented Policing Effort (SCOPE) is accepting donations through the S.C.O.P.E./SCSO Memorial Fund to help cover funeral expenses and assist the deputies' families:

Canopy Credit Union: Community members can donate at any branch in person or call branches directly at 509-328-2900 or toll-free at 1-800-541-4310 to make a debit card donation

Online donations: Donors can contribute via Venmo by sending payments to the official account @SPOKANESCOPE.

Drop-off locations: Checks made out to the S.C.O.P.E./SCSO Memorial Fund can be dropped off between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Spokane Valley Police Department or the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not publicly identified the male suspect who shot the deputies and died inside the home.

What's next:

The Spokane Independent Investigative Response Team and the Officer-Involved Critical Incident Response Team are conducting a formal investigation into the shooting on Nov. 3.

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