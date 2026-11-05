Pierce County, WA man pleads guilty to 2023 gas station murder

The Brief Tau’rean Forks faces more than 23 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder with a firearm enhancement for the July 2023 unprovoked fatal shooting of 27-year-old Donald Harris outside an Auburn gas station. Investigators connected Forks to the shooting using fingerprint evidence from a recovered stolen vehicle and cellular data analysis, after which Forks confessed to firing the deadly shots. Prosecutors have recommended a total sentence of 280 months followed by 36 months of community custody, with final sentencing scheduled for Friday in King County Superior Court.



A 20-year-old man who pleaded guilty to an unprovoked deadly shooting is scheduled to be sentenced Friday, November 6. The man, from Pierce County, was a teenager when he fatally shot an unarmed man sitting outside a King County gas station.

Tau’rean Forks faces a prison sentence of more than 23 years after pleading guilty to second-degree murder with a firearm enhancement in connection with the July 15, 2023, killing of 27-year-old Donald Harris.

What led up to WA gas station murder

Dig deeper:

According to court documents filed by the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, the shooting occurred around 2:40 a.m. at a gas station at 3910 S. 320th St. in Auburn. Harris was sitting alone on a concrete curb outside the business when two stolen maroon Kia Optima vehicles pulled into the parking lot.

Investigators said Forks was driving one of the stolen vehicles with "associates" in the car. Surveillance video showed Forks pulling up within feet of Harris. Without any prior conflict or hostile movement from the victim, Forks extended his arm out of the driver's side window and fired multiple shots, striking Harris. Harris died at the scene. Detectives said Harris did not know Forks.

An on-duty King County Sheriff’s deputy happened to be driving nearby and witnessed the gun’s muzzle flash, launching a pursuit of both suspect vehicles. While the two cars initially escaped, law enforcement officers recovered the cars days later and tied Forks to the crime scene through fingerprints found on the interior driver-side window.

Year-long investigation leads to arrest

Local perspective:

Forks was arrested in November 2024 following an extensive investigation involving witness interviews and cellular data analysis. During a recorded police interview, Forks confessed to driving the stolen vehicle and firing the deadly shots. Court records said Forks claimed he felt intimidated by an associate in the car who handed him the handgun.

Under the terms of a felony plea agreement accepted in August 2026, King County prosecutors recommended a 220-month sentence for second-degree murder, plus a mandatory, consecutive 60-month firearm enhancement. The State's recommendation also calls for 36 months of community custody upon release and a permanent no-contact order protecting the victim's family.

Forks is scheduled to appear before King County Superior Court Judge Taki Flevaris on Friday at the Maleng Regional Justice Center in Kent for final sentencing.

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