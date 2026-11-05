Pierce Transit Prop 1 leads, sales tax to fund massive bus expansion

The Brief Pierce County’s Proposition 1 is leading by 15% in early returns, which would fund a 47% expansion in local bus service by the end of 2032. To pay for the upgrades, the local sales tax would increase from 0.6% to 0.9% beginning April 1, costing consumers an extra three cents per $10 spent. The measure funds new routes, increased frequency, later hours, expanded paratransit services, and makes transit completely free for regional reduced fare permit holders starting April 1.



Pierce County commuters are on the verge of a major transit overhaul. Early ballot returns show Proposition 1 cruising toward approval with a comfortable 15% lead.

According to Pierce Transit, passing the measure unlocks funding to boost local bus service by 47%. But taxpayers will foot the bill to pay for the sweeping upgrades.

Sales tax bump starts in April

What's next:

Starting April 1, the sales tax within the transit service area would rise from 0.6% to 0.9% if the proposition passes.

That breaks down to an extra three cents collected for every $10 you spend. The higher rate officially kicks in next spring, paving the way for the new wave of transit investments.

New routes and free rides

Local perspective:

Once the expansion is running, expect more frequent stops and later evening hours on the routes you already use. The proposition also pays for brand-new bus lines, seasonal waterfront trolleys and dedicated routes to help crowds navigate special events.

Accessibility is getting a solid upgrade, too. The measure expands the "Shuttle" paratransit service for riders with disabilities.

Beginning April 1, anyone carrying a regional reduced fare permit will ride entirely free, joining youth riders in free fares.

The road to full rollout

Big picture view:

While the initial service expansion launches next year, a project this massive takes time.

Transit leaders say they are already scrambling to order buses and hire staff, noting that new vehicle deliveries can take two to three years. Because of these logistical hurdles, Pierce Transit expects to boost service by the full 47% by the end of 2032.

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