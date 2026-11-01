Seattle dog that took bullet for owner now requires surgery
SEATTLE - A Seattle woman is turning to the community for help after the dog that took two bullets to save her life during a domestic violence incident now requires surgery to remove bullet fragments.
What they're saying:
Lauren Wiggins said she was attempting to leave her home in November 2024 when her ex-fiancé grabbed a gun and shot her in her leg. Her dog, Judah, intervened by attacking the man and was shot in the head and shoulder.
"If I had gotten two extra shots to me, I would’ve died that night," Wiggins said. "For a while I was feeling a lot of guilt that he felt the need to save me."
Wiggins is now paralyzed from the knee down on her right leg and wears an orthotic to walk.
Shifting Bullet Fragments Prompt Surgery
The backstory:
At the time of the shooting, veterinarians advised leaving the bullet fragments lodged in Judah’s head, determining the extraction was too dangerous to perform immediately.
Now seven years old, Judah recently developed swelling in his head. A veterinarian confirmed that the fragments have shifted, creating serious medical risks if they remain in place.
"If the fragments that have already shifted kept on moving around, it could go to his brain," Wiggins said. "It could affect his eyes, and I don’t want that to happen to him. He doesn’t deserve that."
Veterinarians determined the fragments must now be surgically removed to prevent permanent brain damage or vision loss.
Fundraiser Launched to Support Lifesaving Care
What's next:
Faced with steep veterinary costs, Wiggins is seeking public assistance to fund Judah's upcoming procedure and post-operative recovery.
"He’s literally my lifeline," Wiggins said. "Without him, I probably would’ve crumbled and fallen apart. He really is my soul dog, he’s literally everything to me."
A GoFundMe campaign has been established to help cover the costs of Judah's medical treatment and surgery.
The Source: Information for this story came from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle reporter Shirah Matsuzawa, who spoke with Judah's owner, Lauren Wiggins, and reviewed the GoFundMe that is set up for Judah's medical expenses. She also reviewed court documents for Wiggins' case.
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