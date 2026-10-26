Man injured in South Seattle shooting, police investigating
SEATTLE - Police are investigating after a man was shot in South Seattle Sunday night.
Man injured in South Seattle shooting
What we know:
According to the Seattle Police Department, officers received a 911 call from the victim who said that a man approached him and shot him.
What they're saying:
Officers arrived at the scene, near the corner of Rainer Avenue South and 25th Avenue South, and found the 31-year-old man with a single gunshot wound on his left buttocks area.
Seattle Fire medics treated him at the scene and took him to Harborview Medical Center.
What we don't know:
Further information regarding what led to the shooting remains under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: Information in this story comes from email communications between the Seattle Police Department and FOX 13 Seattle.
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