Man injured in South Seattle shooting, police investigating

The Brief Seattle police are investigating a shooting after a 31-year-old man was shot in South Seattle Sunday night. Officers responded to Rainier Avenue South and 25th Avenue South, where they found the victim with a single gunshot wound. Medics transported the man to Harborview Medical Center, and the circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.



Police are investigating after a man was shot in South Seattle Sunday night.

Man injured in South Seattle shooting

What we know:

According to the Seattle Police Department, officers received a 911 call from the victim who said that a man approached him and shot him.

What they're saying:

Officers arrived at the scene, near the corner of Rainer Avenue South and 25th Avenue South, and found the 31-year-old man with a single gunshot wound on his left buttocks area.

Seattle Fire medics treated him at the scene and took him to Harborview Medical Center.

What we don't know:

Further information regarding what led to the shooting remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from email communications between the Seattle Police Department and FOX 13 Seattle.

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