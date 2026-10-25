1 dead after shooting in Burien, WA

The Brief A person died early Sunday morning following a shooting in Burien, according to the King County Sheriff's Office. Officials said the victim was driven to a nearby hospital by a third party, where they later died. The investigation into the incident remains active. No arrests have been made nor has any information about a suspect been released.



A person died early Sunday morning following a shooting in Burien, according to the King County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

Deputies said the shooting happened around 4 a.m. near 1st Avenue.

Officials said the victim was driven to a nearby hospital by a third party, where they later died.

What we don't know:

The investigation into the incident remains active. No arrests have been made nor has any information about a suspect been released.

No other details about the shooting were released by law enforcement.

The Source: Information for this story came from the King County Sheriff's Office.

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