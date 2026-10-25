WA early voting turnout hits 15%, surpassing 2022 midterm pace

The Brief More than 773,000 Washington voters (15%) have returned ballots, running roughly two percentage points ahead of the last midterm pace. Voters aged 65 and older represent the highest turnout (30.3%), with over 68% of all voters choosing official drop boxes over the mail. Online registration closes Monday, and officials recommend mailing ballots by Tuesday to ensure they are postmarked before Election Day.



More than 773,000 Washington voters have returned their ballots ahead of the upcoming midterm election, marking a 15% turnout rate that slightly outpaces the state's participation rate from four years ago.

According to data released by the Washington Secretary of State’s Office, 773,792 of the state's nearly 5.16 million registered voters had submitted their ballots with just over a week remaining before Election Day.

At the comparable nine-day mark ahead of the 2022 midterm election, about 669,000 ballots had been cast, putting this year’s pace approximately 2 percentage points higher.

Low Challenge Rates for Returned Ballots

By the numbers:

Of the ballots returned so far, election officials have accepted 744,485, representing about 14.43% of total eligible voters.

Only 4,500 ballots — about 0.58% of those returned — have been challenged. Election officials noted that missing or mismatched signatures remain the primary reasons ballots face challenges.

Official figures also reveal that, in line with previous elections, older demographics are driving early returns. Per the latest data from the Secretary of State’s office, voters aged 65 and older lead early turnout at 30.3%, followed by the 55-to-64 age bracket at 16.8%. In contrast, voters aged18 to 24 constitute just 4.4%.

Drop Boxes Remain Top Choice

Dig deeper:

Most Washington voters are opting to hand-deliver their completed ballots rather than use the postal service. Official data shows 68.1% of ballots have been deposited into official drop boxes, while 30.83% have been sent by mail.

Washington’s 15% early turnout mirrors regional neighbors; Oregon currently reports a 15.7% early return rate, while California sits at 12%.

Approaching Registration and Mailing Deadlines

What you can do:

Time is ticking for those who have not yet voted. Online voter registration closes Monday, after which eligible residents must register in person at a local election office before 8 p.m. on Election Day.

For those returning ballots by mail, election officials recommend sending them by Tuesday to ensure an official postmark on or before Election Day, November 3.

Voters can drop their ballot in a designated drop box through Election Day.

The Source: Information for this story came from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle's Sam Campbell, who reviewed early voting data on the Secretary of State website and compared the data to other states on the West Coast.

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