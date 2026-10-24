Suspect sought after over 80 shell casings found in Northgate

The Brief More than 80 shots from multiple firearms were fired Saturday morning in Seattle's Northgate area, damaging homes and cars. No injuries were reported, though rounds narrowly missed a resident after piercing a home's window. No suspects are in custody, and police are still searching for a damaged black sedan seen fleeing north on Aurora Avenue.



Seattle police are investigating a shooting in a Northgate neighborhood Saturday morning that left vehicles and homes riddled with bullets and scattered more than 80 shell casings in the area.

What we know:

Officers responded to 911 calls reporting gunfire around 8:15 a.m. Upon arrival, police discovered shell casings from five different calibers.

No injuries were reported, though investigators said several rounds went through a residential window, narrowly missing a woman inside.

Terrified Neighbors Awaken to Gunfire

What they're saying:

Nearby residents described waking up in fear as continuous gunfire echoed outside their doors.

"I heard like 80 gunshots and I thought it was gonna stop, but it didn't stop," said neighbor Vanessa Leach, who called 911. "I thought they were gonna come into my house, I thought they were gonna come into my window and I was so scared."

Another resident, who asked not to be identified, said several bullets flew outside her home.

"It’s a very scary situation for people because it’s like this is our home and it’s happening right outside our door," she said, adding relief that her loved ones were unharmed. "Because bullets don't have names, you could be caught in the crossfire."

Suspect Vehicle Flees Down Aurora Avenue

Witnesses reported seeing a black sedan leave the scene near North 107th St. and head north on Aurora Avenue.

Using the department's Real Time Crime Center, officers spotted a black sedan with apparent significant bullet damage, but police have not yet located the vehicle.

What we don't know:

As of Saturday, authorities had made no arrests, and no suspects were in custody.

Ongoing Gun Violence Concerns

Dig deeper:

The gunfire comes amid ongoing frustration over violent crime in the area. Last month, residents voiced their safety concerns directly to Mayor Katie Wilson during a community meeting.

"We have a lot of gun violence going on right now," the unidentified resident said. "I really just hope that these people understand the damage they do when they do that."

The Source: Information for this story came from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle's Shirah Matsuzawa,

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