E-scooter crash in Everett, WA, leaves 2 children seriously injured

The Brief A 5-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries and a 16-year-old was seriously injured when their E-scooter was hit by a car in Everett on Friday afternoon. The driver and two child passengers in the car sustained minor injuries. It remains unclear how the crash occurred, and Center Road will be closed for several hours as deputies investigate.



A 5-year-old is dealing with life-threatening injuries, and a 16-year-old was left with serious injuries on Friday after they were hit by a car while riding an E-scooter in Everett, the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office said.

What we know:

Deputies said the crash happened around 2:22 p.m. near Center Road in Everett.

Both children were taken to the hospital and are receiving treatment for their injuries.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the crash, along with two children who were inside the vehicle, are dealing with minor injuries, deputies said.

The sheriff's office said that Center Road will be closed for several hours as the investigation is completed.

What we don't know:

No other details were released surrounding the incident. It is unclear how the crash occurred, and no update has been provided on the injury status of all parties involved.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.

The Source: Information for this story came from the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office.

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