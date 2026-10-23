Mi La Cay in Seattle's Little Saigon closing its doors after 34 Years

The Brief Iconic Seattle restaurant Mi La Cay will officially close its doors on Oct. 29, 2026, after serving the Rainier Valley community since 1993. The restaurant was founded by siblings Ha Ong and Trinh Ong, the noodle house gained widespread acclaim, including early recognition in The Seattle Times, and became a gathering spot for diverse cultural communities across Washington state. The owners expressed heartfelt gratitude to loyal patrons, local organizations, and community partners—such as the Friends of Little Saigon and Intentionalist—who supported them through decades of business and the pandemic.



A beloved staple of Seattle’s Asian dining scene is bringing its 34-year run to an end.

Mi La Cay, the renowned noodle spot located at Rainier Avenue and Dearborn Street, announced it will permanently close its doors on Tuesday, Oct. 29. Siblings Ha and Trinh Ong, the founder and manager behind the restaurant, shared the news with customers in an emotional message thanking the community for decades of support.

Mi La Cay closing after more than three decades

The backstory:

Mi La Cay first opened in 1993, quickly establishing itself as a premier destination for Vietnamese and Chinese noodle soup in the Pacific Northwest. In its inaugural year, the restaurant made the front page of The Seattle Times for its standout dishes, cementing a reputation that drew patrons from across Washington state and beyond.

Over more than three decades, the restaurant became a multi-generational anchor for families throughout the region, serving as a hub for diverse local communities and visitors alike.

What they're saying:

In a joint statement released to patrons, Ha and Trinh Ong reflected on the generations of families who walked through their doors and the deep bonds built over shared meals.

"It’s so hard that I must write this post to all Mi La Cay customers," the owners wrote. "After 34 years of serving our customers, we have decided to close our business. This is the hardest decision to make."

Mi La Cay in Little Saigon

The owners highlighted the crucial support they received during the challenging years of the COVID-19 pandemic, expressing gratitude to community partners including the Seattle Chinatown International District (SCID), Friends of Little Saigon and Laura Clise of Intentionalist for providing relief grants and assistance.

"Us at Mi La Cay thanks everyone one final time for all your love & support," they added. "We, Ha & Trinh, will miss you all."

Dig deeper:

Restaurants like Mi La Cay have long served as cultural touchstones in Seattle's South End, reflecting the growth and changing dynamics of the local Asian American community over the past three decades. The announcement marks the end of an era for local family-run establishments that anchored neighborhoods through major economic shifts and city growth.

What's next:



Customers hoping to get one last bowl of noodles have less than a week to visit. Mi La Cay will hold its final day of service on Oct. 29, 2026.

The Source: Information in this story came from a public statement released by Mi La Cay owners Ha and Trinh Ong on their restaurant's Facebook page.

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