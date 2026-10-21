Garth Brooks adds third Seattle show at Climate Pledge Arena

The Brief Garth Brooks has added a third Seattle concert at Climate Pledge Arena on Sunday, Nov. 15, due to high demand. The country music star will perform three shows Nov. 13â15, marking his first Seattle appearance since 2017. Tickets for all three shows go on sale Friday, Oct. 23, at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster, starting at $155.50.



Garth Brooks is adding a third show at Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena for his upcoming "Blame It All On My Roots" Tour.

Demand for Garth Brooks' return to Seattle prompted the addition of a third performance during his November visit, his first show in the Emerald City since 2017.

Garth Brooks adds Sunday matinee in Seattle

What we know:

Following previously announced evening concerts on Friday, Nov. 13, and Saturday, Nov. 14, Brooks added a Sunday, Nov. 15, matinee performance at Climate Pledge Arena.

Tickets for all three Seattle dates go on sale Friday, Oct. 23, at 10 a.m. PT through Ticketmaster.

All tickets for the "Blame It All On My Roots" Tour are priced at $155.50, which includes a $140 base ticket price, a $5.50 facility fee, a $10 service charge, plus applicable taxes. There is an eight-ticket limit per purchase, with no advance box office sales or presales available.

The backstory:

The upcoming run marks Brooks' first Seattle appearance in nine years.

Brooks first performed as an opener for The Judds in Tacoma in 1991 before returning as a headliner during his 1993-1994 World Tour. He later played multiple shows at KeyArenaâ€”now Climate Pledge Arenaâ€”during his 1996-1998 World Tour. His most recent Puget Sound region appearance was in 2017 during his Comeback Tour in Tacoma.

"This tour has given birth to the motto â€˜diversity in unity,â€™" Brooks said. "Itâ€™s all ages, all kinds, singing EVERY word to EVERY song!!!"

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What we don't know:

It remains unclear if resold tickets on websites like StubHub will be priced higher than the $155.50 flat fee.

What's next:

Tickets for all three Seattle shows go on sale Friday, Oct. 23, at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

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