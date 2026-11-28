The Brief A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect Saturday morning for the San Juan Islands and inland Puget Sound due to unusually high tides. Western Washington will see a brief break from the rain Saturday, with afternoon sunshine and highs near 50 degrees. Rain and breezy winds return Sunday night into Monday, with scattered showers possible throughout next week.



Another round of higher than normal tides will lead to the potential for some coastal flooding Saturday morning. A Coastal Flood Advisory will be in effect for Saturday morning for the San Juan islands along with the Puget Sound interior. The advisory for the Washington coastal areas will expire Friday night as the threat of flooding subsides.

Higher tides forecast on Saturday will lead to minor coastal flooding.

What's next:

Western Washington will see a brief break in the wet weather on Saturday as we sit in-between systems. Skies will clear during the afternoon with drier conditions. Clouds will increase by the evening with a slight chance of showers Sunday night.

We get a break in rain on Saturday as we will be between systems. (FOX13 Seattle)

The near-normal afternoon highs will continue on Saturday as much of the region will see temperatures in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees both Saturday and Sunday.

Afternoon highs will be near normal on Saturday in the upper 40s. (FOX13 Seattle)

Looking Ahead:

The break in the rain will be short-lived this weekend. Another disturbance will arrive on Sunday night and Monday with another round of rain and breezy winds. Scattered showers are possible the rest of the week.

A mainly dry weekend with rain and breezy winds returning by Monday. (FOX13 Seattle)

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Investigation underway after deadly officer-involved shooting in Fife

Black Friday shoppers pack outlets in Tulalip amid stubborn inflation

Port of Seattle weighs independent probe after Sea-Tac Airport ICE arrest

Celebrating 'Thanksgiving for all' at Xtadium in Seattle

Zoolights returns to Tacoma’s Point Defiance Zoo

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter .

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.