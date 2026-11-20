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The Brief The Seattle Torrent opened their second training camp with a reshaped roster after Hilary Knight, Hannah Bilka and Cayla Barnes departed for expansion team Detroit. Seattle retained several key contributors, including Alex Carpenter and Julia Gosling, while adding No. 2 overall pick and U.S. Olympic gold medalist Abbey Murphy. The Torrent are looking for significant improvement after finishing last in the PWHL standings and allowing a league-high 92 goals during their inaugural season.



The Seattle Torrent opened training camp ahead of their second season without several of the big-name pieces that led their debut campaign.

The Torrent appeared to have a core built around U.S. Olympians in their inaugural season. Hilary Knight, Hannah Bilka and Cayla Barnes – along with leading scorer Alex Carpenter – were all part of the gold medal-winning U.S. team at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy.

But Carpenter was the only one of the group protected by Seattle during the PWHL expansion process, allowing Knight, Bilka and Barnes to leave as all three became members of the new Detroit Clutch team. The Torrent elected to protect Carpenter, defender Anna Wilgren, and goaltender Hannah Murphy in the first phase of expansion, and then managed to keep co-leading scorer Julia Gosling, and forwards Danielle Serdachny and Mikyla Grant-Mentis as the process continued.

The backstory:

The returning unit will be centered around the top performers of the initial roster, along with the potential of top draft pick Abbey Murphy.

"I think we do have a lot of returners that kind of were very important to us last year, with, I think, a lot of pieces that are going to be key for us looking into this season," Wilgren said. "Even just coming into this year, just having everything kind of already established and set up has been huge for us as a group. It's a lot more comfortable, I think, for both the returners and the newbies to just come into a setting that's a lot more efficient and set up."

The Torrent led the PWHL in average attendance at over 12,000 fans a game during their inaugural season, but that support didn't amount to success. Seattle finished at the bottom of the standings with just 31 points, which was 13 points out of a playoff spot.

Seattle allowed the most goals in the league at 92 for the season (3.06 GAA) while finishing the year with the third-fewest goals scored at 64. The top two seeds in the PWHL playoffs – Montreal (41) and Boston (45) – allowed less than half as many goals over the 30-game season.

Murphy – a standout performer at the University of Minnesota – was selected with the No. 2 overall pick by Seattle in this summer's PWHL Draft. Murphy finished her college career for the Gophers as the leading goalscorer in program history and ranks second in all-time points. Murphy had 261 points on 143 goals and 118 assists during her five years at Minnesota. She also authored one of the greatest highlights in any level or division of hockey last season against Minnesota State-Mankato.

At 24 years old, Murphy has already played in two Olympics for the U.S., earning a silver in Beijing along with gold in Milan. Murphy had two goals and five assists in seven games in Italy for the U.S. and was on the ice when Megan Keller scored the winning goal against Canada in the gold medal game.

"She's got world-class skill," Wilgren said. "I played with her a bit on the national team, and she is not one that's very fun to practice against, let alone play against in games. So I think it's a common theme that we're very happy that she's on our side this year, and excited to see what she does.

"Amazing all-around player. She's so skilled. Some of the stuff she comes up with, I don't even know how she thinks of it. She's so fast and just gritty too, which is a pretty lethal combination."

The Torrent fired head coach Steve O'Rourke after their first season and ultimately promoted Christine Bumstead to the head coaching role. Bumstead served four seasons as an assistant coach for the women's team at the University of Saskatchewan, and as a development coach for the Saskatoon Blades of the WHL.

"I'm super excited to see her step into this role," Grant-Mentis said of Bumstead. "She was very positive for us last year. She ran our power play, and she did a fantastic job at it, so I am excited to see like you know what she does as the head coach and how she, you know, really conducts herself around us and all that."

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The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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