The Brief The Washington State Patrol issued an Endangered Missing Person’s Alert for 16-year-old Bella Alvarez, who took an Uber from an Auburn school to SeaTac Airport on Wednesday, Nov. 18. Detectives are pursuing leads and digital evidence – including potential online contact on Fortnite – while trying to determine if she boarded a flight. Relatives say her disappearance is out of character and are asking anyone with information or sightings of her to call 911.



The Washington State Patrol issued an Endangered Missing Person’s Alert on behalf of the King County Sheriff’s Office in the search for 16-year-old Bella Alvarez.

(Washington State Patrol and King County Sheriff's Office)

WA deputies seek help locating 16-year-old Bella Alvarez

What we know:

King County Sheriff’s detectives say Bella got into an Uber outside a school in Auburn on Wednesday, Nov. 18, and was dropped off at SeaTac Airport.

What we don't know:

Detectives are trying to determine whether she boarded a flight, though obtaining that information can take time.

Relatives, including her mother and both of her aunts, say her disappearance is completely out of character. They describe Bella as a homebody and say they are worried an older man may have been grooming her online.

Family members say she was chatting with someone on Fortnite

What they're saying:

They say they found evidence that Bella has been chatting with someone on the popular videogame Fortnite.

"She started playing Fortnite not too long ago, and they did notice that she was staying up a little bit later than usual, talking to someone online. But when we looked for the name of the person, the player or whatever, everything was deleted from the account," said her Aunt Sara Soto.

Detectives are following up on leads and pursuing electronic evidence, though getting search warrants and digital data takes time.

Authorities and family members are asking for the public’s help to find Bella. Her phone has been turned off.

"Bella, please come home. Your parents miss you. Your mom is very, very worried. Your brothers are very worried, your sisters are worried, we are very worried. We just want you to come home," said her Aunt Rode Soto.

Bella is 5-foot-1, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a brown shirt, brown sweats and black fuzzy boots.

What you can do:

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Washington State Patrol, the King County Sheriff's Office and original reporting and interviews conducted by FOX 13 Seattle's David Rose.

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