The Brief Following the sale of the Northwest ICE Processing Center in Tacoma to the federal government, private operator GEO Group will continue running day-to-day operations under a 10-year contract, sparking new concerns from advocacy group La Resistencia over divided accountability and reduced state oversight. La Resistencia—which reported a record 22 hunger strikes at the facility this year amid ongoing complaints of poor conditions and abuse—emphasized that both ICE and GEO Group share responsibility and vowed to continue fighting for the center's permanent closure, including at a Dec. 19 rally. Meanwhile, FOX 13 Seattle noted that the ownership shift follows recent scrutiny over facility conditions from U.S. Reps. Pramila Jayapal and Emily Randall, and the outlet is currently awaiting responses from both lawmakers and Gov. Bob Ferguson regarding the sale's oversight implications.



The federal government has officially purchased Tacoma's Northwest ICE Processing Center from private prison operator GEO Group for $453 million, but the company will continue managing the facility under a new 10-year contract.

GEO Group announced Wednesday, Nov. 18, that it completed the sale of the 1,635-bed detention center to the United States, through the Department of Homeland Security.

The company expects to receive approximately $340 million after federal and state taxes, transaction fees and other expenses.

The sale shifts ownership of the facility from a private company to the federal government, while GEO Group remains responsible for providing support services and day-to-day operations through a contract expected to run until Oct. 27, 2036.

The announcement comes just weeks after GEO Group secured a new 10-year contract to continue providing services at the Tacoma facility.

Northwest Detention Center (File / FOX 13)

GEO Group sells facility but will continue operating it

What they're saying:

The company's chairman, CEO and founder, George C. Zoley, said GEO Group is prepared to continue working with the federal government on immigration enforcement.

"We are pleased with the completion of this important asset sale to the U.S. federal government, and we look forward to continuing to provide high-quality secure support services at the Northwest ICE Processing Center under our new 10-year contract with ICE," Zoley said in the company's announcement.

GEO Group described the agreement as part of its longstanding relationship with federal immigration authorities.

"We are proud of our 40-year public-private partnership with ICE, and we stand ready to continue to assist the federal government in meeting its immigration enforcement priorities," Zoley said.

The company also announced plans to use proceeds from the sale, along with cash flow from operations, to enter into a $500 million accelerated share repurchase agreement.

GEO Group said it remains in negotiations with ICE to sell up to three additional company-owned detention facilities before the end of 2026. However, the company said no definitive agreements are in place and there is no guaranteed timeline for additional sales.

La Resistencia raises concerns about accountability

Big picture view:

For La Resistencia, a grassroots organization that has spent more than a decade advocating for the closure of the Tacoma detention center, the sale does not change its position.

Josefina Mora Chung, the organization's director of organizing, said the purchase was not a surprise. She said the group had been tracking the possibility of a sale since May.

Mora Chung also pointed to ongoing legal disputes involving GEO Group in Washington, including litigation over the facility's $1-a-day detainee work program and state Department of Health inspections.

She said the organization believes the ownership change raises new questions about accountability.

"This private facility is going to turn into a federally owned facility, but it will continue to be privately operated. So all of the day to day operations are going to continue being owned by Geo Group," Mora Chung said.

She said the distinction matters because responsibility for conditions inside the facility could involve both the federal government and the private company.

"It's both GEO Group and ICE that have a big role to play in this accountability process," Mora Chung said. "When the detention center, you know, has been privately owned and the state has gotten involved in asking questions, there has been a big hot potato passing the blame between them. Now it's more clear than ever that the federal government will have a big role to play in accountability."

Mora Chung said the organization is also concerned that local and state elected officials could become less involved in oversight now that the property is federally owned.

Organization reports 22 hunger strikes this year

La Resistencia says it has documented numerous complaints about conditions inside the detention center over the years, including concerns about food quality, inconsistent meal times, medical needs and allegations of physical and sexual abuse.

The organization said it documented 22 hunger strikes at the Tacoma facility this year, the highest number Mora Chung says it has recorded in its 12 years of work.

"That should signify the lengths that people in detention are going to, to protest the conditions and to be able to get into the public exactly what is happening and what they're facing while they're detained," Mora Chung said.

La Resistencia says it wants the detention center permanently closed, regardless of who owns it.

"Although it does change the conditions that we are working in, La Resistencia will continue to fight for the permanent closure of this detention center," Mora Chung said. "We want the release of every single person that's detained inside, and you know, no matter who owns it, whether it be Geo Group, whether it be the federal government, detention centers and cages have no place in our community, and ultimately threaten the lives of our immigrant community members and our neighbors."

Washington lawmakers previously raised concerns about detention conditions

The backstory:

The sale also comes amid ongoing scrutiny from members of Washington's congressional delegation over conditions inside the facility.

During an announced visit to the Northwest ICE Processing Center on Oct. 30, U.S. Reps. Pramila Jayapal and Emily Randall spoke about conflicting accounts they said they heard from detainees and facility management.

Jayapal said it can be difficult to establish what is happening inside the facility.

"We hear one thing from detainees, and then we hear something completely different from the people who manage the facility. It's difficult to ever get to the truth of it," Jayapal said.

Randall also spoke out against for-profit immigration detention.

"Washingtonians don't want for-profit prisons in our state. We need to continue fighting for the will of the people of Washington to ensure that no one is profiting over locking up human beings," Randall said.

Mora Chung said she hopes congressional representatives, including Randall, will continue conducting visits and pushing for greater federal oversight.

She also called on lawmakers to consider ways to close detention facilities.

What's next for the Tacoma detention center?

What's next:

GEO Group's announcement makes the federal government the owner of the Tacoma property, but the company's 10-year contract means its role at the facility will continue.

For La Resistencia, the change in ownership does not alter its goal.

The organization plans to continue advocating for the facility's closure and says it is working with people detained inside to make sure their concerns are heard.

The group has announced upcoming demonstrations outside the detention center, including a rally planned for Dec. 19 focused specifically on the sale.

U.S. Rep Pramila Jayapal released the following statement on X.

FOX Seattle has reached out to Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson and U.S. Rep. Emily Randall for comment on the sale and its implications for oversight. We're waiting for a response.

The Source: Information in this story came from a GEO Group press release, interviews with La Resistencia Organizing Director Josefina Mora Chung, previous statements from U.S. Reps. Pramila Jayapal and Emily Randall, and FOX Seattle reporting.

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