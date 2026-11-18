The Brief A procession and memorial service will honor two Spokane County deputies killed in the line of fire earlier this month in the community of Spangle, Wash. People are invited to line the procession route. The Spokane County Sheriff's Office will livestream the event on their YouTube page. Deputies Mason Acheson and Parker Perry were killed by gunfire after responding to a reported domestic violence shooting.



A procession and memorial service is scheduled Wednesday to honor Mason Acheson and Parker Perry, two Spokane County Sheriff's deputies who were shot and killed in the line of duty earlier this month.

The procession will precede a memorial service scheduled at 3 p.m. on Nov. 18 at the Numerica Veterans Arena in Spokane. The community is invited to line the procession route.

Keep reading to learn how you can watch the procession and service online.

Memorial service to follow procession

What they're saying:

Spokane County sheriff's officials posted the procession route on their Facebook page and also announced that the service will be livestreamed on its YouTube page. The feed will go live at 12:30 p.m.

Attendees are asked not to photograph the families during the procession or event and to refrain from approaching mourners.

Deputies Mason Acheson and Parker Perry were killed by gunfire after responding to a reported domestic violence shooting at a home in Spangle, a community south of Spokane in eastern Washington. In the incident, a total of five people were killed, including two other victims and the suspect.

What you can do:

Fundraiser to go to funeral expenses, deputies' families

Sheriff's officials previously shared a link to a fundraiser to cover funeral expenses. Any additional funding will go to the deputies' families, officials said.



"We are grateful and honored by the outpouring of heartfelt condolences and prayers for these Deputies, their families and friends, and everyone at the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, as well as those asking how they can honor their service to the citizens of Spokane County," sheriff's officials said in a Nov. 5 Facebook post.

What they're saying:

Gov. Bob Ferguson posted a statement to X, saying, "our state can never fully express the depth of our gratitude to Deputy Acheson and Deputy Perry for their service and their sacrifice. They were heroes."

The Source: Information in this story came from the Spokane County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

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