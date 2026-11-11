WA storms force Ocean Shores emergency declaration, threaten urban flooding

The Brief Coastal storms in Washington have triggered a citywide emergency in Ocean Shores due to severe shoreline erosion, high tides, and flooding. Seattle Public Utilities is urging residents to clear fallen leaves from storm drains to prevent urban flooding during heavy autumn rains. Local pet owners and businesses are adapting to the wet weather, managing muddy paws and wet coats at doggy daycares across the region.



Storms are threatening infrastructure in one of Washington's coastal communities due to high tides and wind-driven waves.

Significant erosion and threats to property in Ocean Shores

Residents say the surf took everyone by surprise as winds picked up in Grays Harbor County.

In Ocean Shores, resident Susan Conniry told FOX 13 that the waves and tide came up higher and pushed further inland than expected.

Ocean Shores mayor issues emergency proclamation

What they're saying:

Police and fire officials urged residents to stay off the beaches Tuesday through Wednesday due to the powerful storm. The mayor also issued a citywide emergency proclamation, stating, "The storms have resulted in significant shoreline erosion, coastal flooding, prolonged electrical outages, and disruptions to critical municipal infrastructure."

Previous efforts to stabilize affected shorelines have been compromised by continued storm conditions. Officials said the city is working to identify emergency stabilization measures, with crews moving in boulders this week.

Western WA weather: Possible urban flooding with latest round of rain

Urban flooding remains a possibility for communities across Western Washington due to the latest round of wet and windy weather.

"I manage a team that works with residents in Seattle on any actions they can take to protect SPU’s infrastructure and water quality," said Jana Dilley, Pollution Prevention Community Engagement Manager at Seattle Public Utilities.

SPU crews are working to prevent street flooding as falling leaves clog storm drains. On Tuesday night, FOX 13 observed a drain on Broad Street in Seattle that was completely covered.

"The biggest thing that residents can do right now, is that when all these leaves are falling in the fall, and our rains are coming, to take a moment to rake those leaves out, away from the drains and dispose of them appropriately, so that when that rain comes, the rain can flow down the way it’s supposed to," said Dilley.

How to clear clogged drains in Seattle

What you can do:

Here's a list of pointers for cleaning clogged drains this season from SPU.

Rake fallen leaves and sticks in your yard before they reach the storm drain.

Rake or sweep leaves and debris from the tops of storm drains.

Submit a clogged drain report or call our problem hotline at (206) 386-1800 if you can't clear a storm drain.

In winter, keep snow and ice from blocking drains: After snowfall, melting snow and rain can block storm drain inlets and cause localized flooding.

Remove snow and ice from your local storm drain with a snow shovel, garden shovel, rake or other strong tool. to prevent flooding or ponding in your neighborhood.

Clear a channel for runoff if an inlet or street drain appears to be blocked by snow or debris.

Submit a clogged drain report or call our problem hotline at (206) 386-1800 if you can't clear a storm drain.

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Pet owners stay busy in the wet weather

Dig deeper:

In weather like this, Kate Lund does her best to keep her dog Squirt's coat clean at the Blue Collar Doghouse doggy daycare in Edmonds.

"They had a cancellation for a bath. We were able to get him a partial groom and a bath so he’s coming home bright and clean despite the rain," said Lund.

She notes that staying ahead of the mud is an uphill battle.

"Oh, such a challenge, yes," said Lund. "The ground is wet and this little guy is small. He likes to roll around in the grass, so yeah, our carpets feel it."

As for how clean Squirt and Kate's other dog, Wally, will stay after their bath, that's still up in the air.

"When they get home, they’ll be chasing each other around the leaf piles," said Lund. "The leaves just stick to Squirt, and he brings them in the house. There you go. They’re everywhere."

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Ocean Shores mayor, local police and fire officials, Seattle Public Utilties officials and interviews with residents in Ocean Shores and Edmonds.

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