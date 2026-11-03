Seattle weather: Rain arrives Wednesday, with a stronger storm Friday

The Brief Several weather systems will bring rain, mountain snow and gusty winds to western Washington beginning Wednesday. A stronger storm arrives Thursday night into Friday, with coastal wind gusts up to 40 mph and 1–2 inches of rain possible. Saturday looks mostly dry before another round of showers returns Sunday and Monday.



After a quiet start to the week, a series of weather systems will bring several rounds of rain, mountain snow, and breezy winds beginning Wednesday.

As skies begin clearing this evening, moisture near the surface could help fog redevelop overnight. Temperatures will fall into the mid-30s to low 40s, with a few spots across the South Sound approaching freezing.

It will be mainly clear to start Tuesday night with fog developing by Wednesday morning. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Wednesday: Rain, mountain snow and gusty winds

What's next:

The first of several weather systems arrives Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Rain: The heaviest precipitation will likely focus on the Olympic Peninsula and North Cascades. The Pacific Coast could receive around a quarter to half an inch of rain, while many Puget Sound lowland locations may only see a few hundredths to a tenth of an inch thanks to the rain shadow.

Widespread rain showers return to Western Washington on Wednesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Mountain Snow: Snow levels will hover between 5,000 and 6,000 feet. That means a few inches of snow are possible across the higher elevations of the Olympics and North Cascades. The lower Cascades passes will just see rain.

Snow levels will drop on Thursday, bringing some light showers to the higher elevations. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Gusty Winds: Southerly winds will increase along the coast Wednesday afternoon before picking up across the Puget Sound area during the evening. The strongest winds will be along the coast, where gusts of 25 to 35 mph are possible. Interior locations will be breezy, with gusts around 25 mph. Winds will ease overnight as precipitation begins tapering off.

Thursday: A brief break between systems

After a few early showers, Thursday will offer a bit of a breather before another, stronger weather system arrives. Highs will reach the mid to upper 50s.

A stronger system will move into western Washington Thursday night and continue through Friday, bringing another round of lowland rain, mountain snow, and gusty winds.

Once again, the Olympic Peninsula and North/Central Cascades will likely receive the most precipitation. The North Coast could pick up 1 to 2 inches of rain by Saturday morning. Many interior Puget Sound area locations will be partially rain-shadowed, with rainfall amounts closer to a few tenths of an inch. The lower elevations of the mountains could receive 1 to 2 inches of rain.

Snow levels will start around 5,000 feet before climbing to 5,500 to 7,000 feet Friday. That will keep snowfall focused on the higher elevations of the Olympics and Cascades.

Winds will be breezy on Friday, with gusts up to 40 mph along the Washington coast and in the North Puget Sound. Gusts for the Central and South Puget Sound will be in the 20 to 30 mph range. Stay tuned as we get closer to Friday with updates.

Weekend outlook: A brief break before more rain

Looking Ahead:

Saturday looks mainly dry with a few patchy light showers. Rain showers will return for Sunday and Monday.

A more active weather pattern will bring rain, breezy wind, and mountain snow to Washington starting Wednesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Florida plane crash: 9 dead after Learjet crashes in Palm Beach County, officials say

Initiative 638: Inside WA’s ballot measure on sex verification in school sports

Suspected DUI crash on I-5 marks 3rd WSP vehicle hit in 10 days

Seattle dog that took bullet for owner now requires surgery

Sounders in danger of missing playoffs after 5-1 loss to Vancouver

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter .

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.