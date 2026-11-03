Dead birds found in Monroe, WA spark bird flu concerns

The Brief Several dead or symptomatic birds in Monroe have raised local concerns, though avian flu remains unconfirmed while state officials investigate. The local situation follows state warnings regarding fall migrations and a recent Yakima County death linked to a dairy facility exposure. State health officials maintain that the overall risk to the general public remains low while urging residents not to handle sick wildlife.



A number of birds found either dead or showing symptoms of bird flu are raising concerns in Monroe, Washington.

(Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife)

According to the City of Monroe, the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife has been contacted and is investigating the situation. However, the presence of avian flu (bird flu) remains unconfirmed, and updates will be provided as they become available.

Timeline:

Last week, wildlife officials made an announcement confirming the presence of bird flu in western Washington – adding that in past years, bird flu cases typically spread throughout the state as birds carry the virus and spread it during their fall migration.

Earlier this week in central Washington, Yakima County Health announced that a person died in the hospital from bird flu after being exposed at a dairy facility with infected cattle.

What they're saying:

The risk of bird flu infection to the general public remains low, and the person who died had underlying health issues. The health district said that another person in Yakima County had a confirmed case of bird flu, but they did not experience severe illness or need hospital attention.

Big picture view:

Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson was briefed on this bird flu-related death, and said he was working in close coordination with public health and agriculture officials.

"Workers at affected farms are advised to take safety precautions, but the risk to the public remains low," said Gov. Ferguson.

How to prevent bird flu infection

What you can do:

The city of Monroe sent a reminder to the public to not handle wild birds that are obviously sick or found dead. Anyone who comes in contact with a sick bird is urged to take special precautions and ensure that shoes and clothes are cleaned and disinfected to prevent the spread of the disease.

What to do if you feed birds or hunt waterfowl

The WDFW posted a list of precautions to take for those who feed birds or hunt waterfowl:

Wear disposable gloves when cleaning harvested birds.

Do not harvest or handle wild birds that are obviously sick or found dead.

Do not eat, drink, or smoke while cleaning game.

Wash hands with soap and water or alcohol-based hand sanitizer immediately after handling game or cleaning bird feeders.

Wash tools and work surfaces used to clean game birds with soap and water, then disinfect with a 10% solution of household bleach.

Clean bird feeders and bird baths the same way often.

Cook game birds thoroughly to an internal temperature of 155 to 165 degrees Fahrenheit to kill disease organisms and parasites. Freezing does not kill the HPAI virus.

Do not allow pets to scavenge on dead or sick wildlife.

The WDFW is encouraging anyone who encounters a sick or a dead bird to report it, and avoid touching or moving it.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the City of Monroe, the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

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