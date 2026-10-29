Bird flu reemerges in western WA, officials warn of statewide spread

The Brief Bird flu has returned to western Washington after wildlife officials confirmed multiple cases in sick and dead birds. State officials warn the virus will likely spread statewide during the fall bird migration. Authorities advise the public to avoid handling dead wildlife and to take safety precautions when feeding birds or hunting waterfowl.



Bird flu has reemerged in western Washington following multiple reports of sick and dead birds.

(WDFW)

Bird flu detected in western WA

What they're saying:

The Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) said it has received numerous reports from the west side of the state over the past couple days, and confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI or bird flu).

Wildlife officials say while it is present in western Washington, in past years, cases typically spread throughout the entire state as birds carry the virus and spread it during their fall migration.

The WDFW is encouraging anyone who encounters a sick or a dead bird to report it, and avoid touching or moving it.

Why you should care:

"While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) consider the risk to humans from avian influenza to be low, it can spread from wild or domestic animals to humans or pets if precautions are not taken," the WDFW said in a press release.

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What to do if you feed birds or hunt waterfowl

What you can do:

The WDFW posted a list of precautions to take for those who feed birds or hunt waterfowl:

Wear disposable gloves when cleaning harvested birds.

Do not harvest or handle wild birds that are obviously sick or found dead.

Do not eat, drink, or smoke while cleaning game.

Wash hands with soap and water or alcohol-based hand sanitizer immediately after handling game or cleaning bird feeders.

Wash tools and work surfaces used to clean game birds with soap and water, then disinfect with a 10% solution of household bleach.

Clean bird feeders and bird baths the same way often.

Cook game birds thoroughly to an internal temperature of 155 to 165 degrees Fahrenheit to kill disease organisms and parasites. Freezing does not kill the HPAI virus.

Do not allow pets to scavenge on dead or sick wildlife.

For more information, visit WDFW's website.

The Source: Information in this story comes from a press release by the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife.

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