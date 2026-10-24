Seattle Weather: Much needed rain showers on the way

The Brief A cold front arrives Saturday evening, bringing overnight gusts of 20–35 mph, chilly lows in the 30s and 40s, and up to an inch of coastal rain. Seahawks game day will stay mostly dry with cool temperatures at Lumen Field, though a stray lingering shower remains possible after morning rain clears. Wet weather continues through Thursday, ending an exceptionally dry October before skies clear up just in time for Halloween next Saturday.



Another cool night for us as a cold front approaches the area by Saturday evening. Overnight lows will again dip into the 30s off to the south and out into the Olympic Peninsula. Most of the Puget sound lowlands will wake to temperatures in the 40s.

Overnight lows will remain cool as a front arrives with scattered light rain.

The cold front will continue to move onshore with breezy showers overnight and early Sunday morning. Winds are forecast to gust to near 20–35mph at times with moderate downpours at times. Rainfall amounts will range around .30" to over an inch closer to the coast.

An incoming disturbance and front will increase chances of rain in the region overnight and Sunday.

Seahawks Sunday is around the corner with a huge game as we are hosting the Kansas City Chiefs here at Lumen Field. Be sure to layer up if you are heading to the game as temperatures will be cool. While the game is forecast to be mainly dry, a stray shower is possible as there will be a few lingering on Sunday after the front passes through.

The Seahawk forecast for Sunday is looking mostly dry after morning rain moves through. (FOX 13 Seattle)

This October has been one of the driest on record so far, but we are in store for a very different week ahead. Unsettled conditions with chances for rain through Thursday. Drier skies in time for Halloween next Saturday.

Unsettled week ahead with additional chance of rain through Thursday. (FOX13 Seattle)

The Source: Information for this story came from the FOX 13 Seattle Weather Team.

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