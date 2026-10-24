Goat milk recalled in WA for potential lack of pasteurization

The Brief Lucky Hook Farm is recalling half-gallon jugs of goat milk sold at select Washington retailers due to "inadequate" pasteurization records. No illnesses have been reported so far, but officials urge consumers to discard the product rather than consume it. It is currently unclear whether any of the distributed milk is actually contaminated.



The Washington Department of Health has issued a recall for select lots of Lucky Hook Farm goat milk due to a potential lack of pasteurization.

What we know:

WSDOH said the recall applies to goat milk sold by the Moses Lake-based farm in half-gallon plastic containers.

The agency said the milk was shipped to the following locations in Washington:

Marlene's Natural Foods & Deli in Federal Way

Chuck's Fresh Markets in Mill Plain

Chuck's Fresh Markets in Salmon Creek

The best buy dates for the affected product are typically between Oct. 22 and Nov. 12, WSDOH said.

The Washington State Department of Agriculture discovered the issue when it observed "inadequate pasteurization records during a routine inspection."

Officials said that no illnesses connected to the product have been reported.

What we don't know:

It's unclear if any goat milk sold by Lucky Hook Farm is contaminated; however, officials still advise anyone who purchased it to throw it away and not continue to consume it.

What you can do:

Anyone who would like more information on reimbursement or has any questions about the recall can contact Lucky Hook Farm LLC at 509-431-7329 from Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Source: Information for this story came from the Washington State Department of Health and the Washington State Department of Agriculture.

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