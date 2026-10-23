WA deploys National Guard at ballot boxes for election security

The Brief Washington National Guard troops will help monitor ballot drop boxes and voting centers during the Nov. 3 midterm election. Guard members will be unarmed, wear civilian clothes and serve strictly as observers without handling ballots or interacting with voters. The deployment follows recent suspicious mailings to government offices and past ballot box attacks. The number of troops remains unknown.



Washington National Guard troops will be at ballot drop boxes and voting centers across the state during the midterm election.

What we know:

Washington Governor Bob Ferguson sent a letter to county election auditors across Washington offering voluntary assistance from the state's National Guard to help secure voting infrastructure and ensure election security.

Under the plan, service members will wear civilian clothes and remain unarmed while observing ballot drop boxes and other high-traffic areas. They will serve strictly as observers and will not empty drop boxes, handle ballots, or interact with voters.

Several county election offices have accepted the offer, including Clark, King, Pierce, Thurston, and Snohomish counties.

The backstory:

Gov. Ferguson said he made the decision after several letters containing white powder were mailed to multiple sites, including the Washington Secretary of State's office, Rep. Pramila Jayapal's office, and Rep. Adam Smith's office.

It also comes two years after someone planted a device that set fire to a ballot box in Vancouver, Washington, destroying hundreds of ballots. Gov. Jay Inslee previously activated some members of the National Guard after the incident to ensure safety.

What we don't know:

State officials have not disclosed the exact number of National Guard members who will be deployed across participating counties on Election Day.

What's next:

County auditors who accepted the assistance will coordinate with National Guard personnel ahead of Nov. 3.

In Snohomish County, personnel will report directly to the county auditor and monitor official drop boxes in a limited capacity overnight.

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