WA Sec. of State urges early voting amid security concerns, mail delays

The Brief Law enforcement intercepted a suspicious package addressed to Washington election officials as part of a broader nationwide investigation into hazardous mailings. Due to Postal Service processing changes, voters are advised to submit ballots early or use official drop boxes within seven days of the election. Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbs emphasized that voter fraud is exceptionally rare, citing only five cases out of 90 million votes cast over the last 20 years.



With ballots out and official drop boxes open across the state, election administration and voter security remain top priorities for Washington state officials.

Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbs spoke on Good Day Seattle regarding ongoing safety measures, changes to mail processing timelines, and efforts to address voter concerns. For official state election rules, registration portals, and local drop box locations, voters can consult the Washington Secretary of State Elections Division.

Election security top priority in Washington

What we know:

Law enforcement agencies recently intercepted a letter containing an unidentified white powder that was addressed to Washington election officials. The incident appears connected to a series of suspicious mailings targeting election offices and state officials across multiple states. No injuries have been reported in connection with the intercepted parcel.

The incident follows similar events where suspicious letters, some containing trace amounts of fentanyl, were mailed to election facilities in Washington and other states.

In response to past incidents, including physical damage to ballot boxes in Clark County, state and local election officials have upgraded security infrastructure. Measures include installed video surveillance, temperature sensors, motion alerts, and specialized suppression systems designed to extinguish chemical fires.

What we don't know:

Tests have not yet confirmed the exact chemical composition of the intercepted white powder, and federal and local law enforcement agencies have not publicly identified the individual or group responsible for sending the packages.

What they're saying:

"That's why we've been urging voters, Washingtonians out there, mail your ballot early. If you're within seven days of the election, just take it to a drop box," Hobbs said. "We have already noticed because we've putting the word about early voting that we've seen a slight uptick in the number of ballots we are receiving now."

What's next:

With ballot processing underway, election officials are advising voters to submit their mail-in ballots as early as possible. United States Postal Service cost-saving operations mean postmarking may occur at central regional hubs, which can add processing time. Officials recommend that any voter submitting a ballot within seven days of the election place it directly into an official county drop box to ensure timely collection.

For voters seeking local drop box availability or real-time status updates on their ballot, official resources and mapping tools are available through respective county auditor office websites across all 39 Washington counties.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Washington Secretary of State website, an interview with Washington Sec. of State Steve Hobbs on Good Day Seattle on October 21, 2026, and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

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