The Brief People waited outside ETC Tacoma on Black Friday hours before the shop opened. ETC Tacoma is a local store operating in the city for the last 12 years focusing on highlighting the City of Destiny. Both Tacoma and Seattle are offering events highlighting local and small businesses for the holiday season.



Shoppers waited in line for hours on Black Friday to get a chance to score deals at a local Tacoma business.

Waiting hours for deals

The line stretched around the corner outside of ETC Tacoma on Friday morning.

While the doors were not scheduled to open until 11 a.m., some shoppers arrived around 6:30 a.m.

What they're saying:

"We came prepared. We brought chairs, a cooler, some books and chilled and met some cool people," said Aiden Sizemore.

Shoppers line up for holiday deals at ETC Tacoma on Black Friday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

ETC Tacoma is a streetwear clothing store that highlights elements of the City of Tacoma. Employees told FOX 13 Seattle they were excited to see the community’s support on Friday.

"We love to serve the people of Tacoma, and it’s really nice to see people wear stuff that says Tacoma on it. It makes us proud," said Jeremy Clark, store manager with ETC Tacoma.

ETC Tacoma is also offering deals for Small Business Saturday.

Where to find Small Business Saturday deals

Local perspective:

There are several other Small Business Saturday events to check out across western Washington.

The Tacoma Flea will feature 48 small, local businesses under one roof. The location is 5101 Yacht Club Road, Tacoma and goes from 11am to 4pm on Saturday and Sunday.

In Seattle, you can attend the 31st annual Magic in the Market on Saturday, November 28, from 11am to 4pm at Pike Place Market – featuring 500 small businesses, entertainment, and a tree lighting event at 5 pm.

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