The Brief Army Corps crews are rushing to repair a breakwater at Ocean Shores before king tides arrive Tuesday night. A supermoon, offshore storm and El Niño conditions could worsen coastal flooding and threaten the city's freshwater canals. Nearby Tokeland is also facing flooding concerns, with crews repairing a damaged berm as unusually high tides approach.



U.S. Army Corps of Engineers crews are racing to repair a breakwater at the Ocean Shores marina before king tides arrive Tuesday night. The emergency work is aimed at keeping large waves from washing over the barrier and saltwater from reaching the city’s freshwater canals.

King tides are expected along the Washington coast every year between November and February. This time, they’re coinciding with a full supermoon, a strong offshore storm and an unusually warm El Niño.

"This year they perfectly align with Thanksgiving and Christmas and then unfortunately the tides and the storms seem to talk to eachother so we’ll see what happens," said Keith Rudfie of the Army Corps of Engineers.

Crews work to protect freshwater canals

Rudfie said a southwest swell can bypass the jetties and push water and sediment into the marina. That could affect the area where the freshwater lagoons drain into the ocean, he said.

Crews plan to get as much work done as they can before the king tides arrive.

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers crews race to repair a a breakwater at Ocean Shores before king tides arrive Tuesday night. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)

Flood watch near Tokeland

In nearby Tokeland, crews repaired a collapsing berm as low-lying marshlands around Willapa Bay faced a flood watch.

The Army Corps is also tracking what’s known as a Kelvin wave. Rudfie said a mass of warm water associated with El Niño can raise sea levels and make the already high tides even higher.

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