The Brief Viral video captured ICE agents tackling and detaining members of a family without visible law enforcement identification while boarding an Alaska Airlines flight at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Saturday. The incident traumatized witnesses and prompted several Alaska Airlines flight crew members to request replacement, forcing the airline to bring in a new crew. Eyewitness John Gaedeke condemned the arrests as unnecessarily violent and lacking due process, urging travelers to document similar encounters ahead of the Thanksgiving rush.



Viral video showing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrests at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) on Saturday has sparked widespread reaction across the country as travelers prepare for the busy Thanksgiving holiday rush.

John Gaedeke was boarding a morning flight to Los Angeles when he captured the confrontation on camera. He said he immediately began recording to ensure there was a clear record of what took place.

"It was totally calm," Gaedeke said, recalling the moments leading up to the incident. "My initial thought was these two guys are just being rude passengers as we enter the holiday season. They crept up behind me."

According to Gaedeke, the individuals pushed past him, then later lunged forward and tackled members of a family. He described the scene as shocking and horrific, noting that the screams for help from the family members were "gut-wrenching."

Gaedeke said the lack of visible law enforcement identification added to the confusion and panic in the terminal.

"It's hard to comprehend because there's no identification—there was no weapons, no luggage, no zip ties, no handcuffs, nothing to indicate that they were officers of the law," he said. "They never identified themselves."

Impact on travelers and airline crew

Big picture view:

The incident left a lasting impression on both the people present and those watching online. Gaedeke said the ordeal was deeply traumatic for everyone nearby, including the Alaska Airlines flight crew.

Alaska Airlines confirmed that several in-flight crew members requested to be replaced following the incident, prompting the airline to bring in an entirely new crew for the flight.

By Monday, as passengers arrived at SEA Airport for Thanksgiving travel, the footage remained top of mind.

"I saw the video and I actually cried, because not only did it affect the people that they were detaining, but everybody around them was affected also," one traveler said at the airport Monday morning. "You couldn't help but feel awful for what's going on."

Another traveler voiced concern over the nature of the arrests, saying, "It terrifies me that I could just be out and they can snatch me up and take me. I could have proof on me that says, I am a citizen, I've lived here my entire life, but because of my last name or how I look, I would be questioned "

A call for accountability

What they're saying:

Looking back on what he witnessed, Gaedeke questioned the tactics used during the detention, calling the approach "wildly performative" and unnecessarily violent.

"There are so many other ways to detain a person, to question them or deport them," he said.

He is now urging other bystanders to speak up and document similar incidents when they see them unfold.

"I don't see anything wrong with having constitutional policies and following due process," Gaedeke said. "And as Americans, we should stand up for that and not accept seeing people beaten and pulled off of flights without that due process, because the next person this could happen to, is you."

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