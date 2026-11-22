The Brief Protesters rallied at Sea-Tac Airport after viral video showed masked ICE agents detaining a woman on a crowded jet bridge. State leaders condemned the operation, while ICE claimed agents were making a targeted arrest and passengers obstructed them. Authorities have not yet released evidence backing ICE's claims, and how agents bypassed airport notice remains under scrutiny.



Protesters marched through Seattle-Tacoma International Airport demanding the removal of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement after a viral cellphone video captured masked federal agents detaining a woman on a crowded jet bridge.

The enforcement action occurred around 8 a.m. as passengers were boarding an Alaska Airlines flight bound for Los Angeles.

The incident drew swift condemnation from state and local officials, while federal authorities defended their agents' actions and accused travelers of obstructing the operation.

Viral Video and Airport Security Questions

The backstory:

Cellphone footage recorded by bystanders shows masked federal agents pulling on a woman in an effort to remove her from the jet bridge. In the video, the woman can be heard saying agents were taking her father as nearby passengers rushed to ask for her name.

The Port of Seattle, which oversees the airport, stated it was not notified of the law enforcement operation in advance and described the scene on the jet bridge as "distressing." The lack of prior notice has prompted questions regarding airport security protocols and how federal agents accessed the boarding area of a commercial aircraft without the airport authority's knowledge.

State Leaders Condemn Enforcement Action

What they're saying:

Washington state leaders sharply criticized the arrests following the release of the footage.

Gov. Bob Ferguson condemned the incident, saying, ""ICE is completely and totally out of control. Like many Americans, I’m outraged by masked agents, who do not identify themselves, dragging people off jetways as they board a flight, creating chaos in our communities. Today’s actions at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport are just the latest example of ICE’s deeply un-American tactics. I’ll have more to say this afternoon."

U.S. Rep. Emily Randall echoed his criticism, calling the operation "state-sanctioned terror and violence." Randall vowed to hold the Trump administration accountable for its immigration enforcement policies.

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ICE Defends Agents Amid Conflicting Witness Accounts

The other side:

In a statement posted to the social media platform X, ICE defended the operation, stating agents were conducting a targeted arrest of a man identified as Ricardo Larrondo Mendoza.

Addressing the level of force seen in the footage, ICE accused travelers of escalating the encounter and committing a federal felony by obstructing an arrest. According to the agency, a female passenger threw hot coffee at officers. ICE stated agents arrested the woman, alleging she had overstayed a visa and would face charges for assaulting an officer.

However, witnesses recorded on the video disputed the agency's account in real time, stating the woman did not throw her coffee.

As of publication, ICE has not released body-worn camera footage or additional evidence to substantiate its claims regarding the crowd's actions. While Department of Homeland Security leadership has stated enforcement efforts prioritize violent criminals, no criminal records have been presented for either individual detained on the jet bridge.

The Source: Information for this story came from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle's Sam Campbell and previous reporting by FOX 13 Seattle. Sam searched court databases for information the passengers who were arrested, and reached out to the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

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