The Brief One person was killed and several others injured in a multi-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Kent. The crash happened around 4 p.m. on South 212th Street near Highway 167. The conditions of those hospitalized remain unknown. Police are investigating the crash. All affected roads reopened around 7:30 p.m.



Kent police are investigating a crash that left one person dead and several others injured Monday night.

What we know:

It happened around 4 p.m. on South 212th Street, just east of Highway 167.

Puget Sound Fire confirmed that at least one person was killed in the crash, which involved multiple vehicles. Several other people were hospitalized as well.

South 212th Street in Kent is blocked during a deadly crash investigation on Nov. 16, 2026. (WSDOT)

What we don't know:

There's no word on the conditions of the people who were hurt in the crash. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

212th Street was closed from 91st Avenue South of 96th Avenue South, along with the Highway 167 off-ramp, was closed during the investigation. All roads were reopened at around 7:30 p.m.

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