Teen critically injured after being hit by car on I-5 in Kent, WA

The Brief A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition after being struck by a driver while standing in a southbound I-5 exit lane in Kent early Tuesday. The crash and subsequent police investigation shut down the roadway for more than three hours before all lanes reopened later in the morning. Authorities have not yet released details regarding why the teenager was in the roadway or if other factors contributed to the incident.



A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was struck by a vehicle on Interstate 5 in Kent early Tuesday morning.

(WSDOT)

What we know:

According to the Washington State Patrol, the vehicle was traveling southbound on I-5 on the exit ramp to State Route 516. The teenager was standing in the second lane of the ramp when he was struck by the driver at around 2:35 a.m.

Authorities say the impact brought the vehicle to a stop in the second lane, while the teenager came to a rest in the first lane.

The incident and investigation blocked the roadway for more than three hours, with all lanes reopening later Tuesday morning.

What they're saying:

According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson's social media account, the 15-year-old was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

The driver, who called 911 immediately following the crash, was not impaired.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear why the teenager was standing in the roadway, and authorities have not yet released whether any additional factors contributed to the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from an incident report by the Washington State Patrol and a social media post by Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson's account.

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