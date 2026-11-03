Teen critically injured after being hit by car on I-5 in Kent, WA
KENT, Wash. - A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was struck by a vehicle on Interstate 5 in Kent early Tuesday morning.
(WSDOT)
What we know:
According to the Washington State Patrol, the vehicle was traveling southbound on I-5 on the exit ramp to State Route 516. The teenager was standing in the second lane of the ramp when he was struck by the driver at around 2:35 a.m.
Authorities say the impact brought the vehicle to a stop in the second lane, while the teenager came to a rest in the first lane.
The incident and investigation blocked the roadway for more than three hours, with all lanes reopening later Tuesday morning.
What they're saying:
According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson's social media account, the 15-year-old was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.
The driver, who called 911 immediately following the crash, was not impaired.
What we don't know:
It remains unclear why the teenager was standing in the roadway, and authorities have not yet released whether any additional factors contributed to the crash.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: Information in this story comes from an incident report by the Washington State Patrol and a social media post by Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson's account.
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