The Brief Seahawks fans packed Lumen Field Monday night for a primetime matchup against the Chicago Bears. The game brought together longtime friends, families and rival fans, including some celebrating special occasions. Despite Seattle's loss, fans remained optimistic about the season.



Monday Night Football brought excitement to Lumen Field as the Seattle Seahawks took on the Chicago Bears for a primetime matchup, with helicopters and fireworks filling the sky before kickoff.

What they're saying:

"I am so excited. I’ve been waiting for this for the whole week," said Ken Perez, a Seahawks fan from Everett.

"It’s pretty unique to be on Monday Night Football and two good teams going against each other," said Rob Rogers, another Seahawks fan.

"I think the Hawks turned the corner last week after shutting down Kansas City," said Kent Hake, a Seahawks fan from Federal Way.

Helicopters fly above Lumen Field before the Seahawks vs Bears game. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Pregame buzz and gameday attire

Some put on their game day best, including a full Seahawks printed blazer worn by Rogers.

"A lot of polyester. Doesn’t breathe as well as I thought. Normally I wear a tie with it too. I’m going casual tonight," said Rogers.

For others, the game offered a chance to reconnect, despite being on opposite teams.

Reunions across rival lines

Local perspective:

"Instead of us going to our college reunion a few weeks ago, which was 25 years, he said, 'Why don’t we do a father-son reunion in Seattle?" said Ken Stolman, a Chicago Bears fan.

College buddies, Ken Stolman, a Chicago Bears fan, and Jeff Miller, a Seattle Seahawks fan, decided to celebrate their friendship by bringing their kids to the game in Seattle.

"It always feels great when the Seahawks win, send them home with an even more lasting memory," said Jeff Miller.

"It feels great. It’s my first time in Seattle. Very cool place, and I’m here for my 14th birthday," said Ari Stolman, Ken's son and a Chicago Bears fan.

The two also may have passed on their friendly rivalry.

"It feels good, mainly I get to see my friends lose," said Marcus Miller.

Seahawks fans outside Lumen Field (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

Though the Seahawks didn't come out on top Monday, fans say there is a lot of the regular season left to play.

"Even though they lost, it was a great game. It’s a long season," said Keith and his son Ian at the end of the game.

For Grace and Nick, Seahawks fans who got engaged during the Monday night game, they felt like it was a win no matter what.

"We thought the Seahawks would win, but they didn’t, but we won, no matter what love wins," said Grace Alexander.

"I promised her last year if the Seahawks got a win, she would get a win too, and she did," said Nick Guardia.

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