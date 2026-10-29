Quenton Nelson excited for new chapter with Seattle Seahawks

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The Brief Quenton Nelson called leaving Indianapolis after eight seasons bittersweet but said he’s excited to begin the next chapter of his career with the Seahawks. Mike Macdonald expects Nelson to start Monday against Chicago at left guard, with Grey Zabel moving to right guard and Anthony Bradford shifting into a backup role. Nelson is racing to learn a completely different Seattle offense, with teammates and coaches helping him prepare to make his Seahawks debut less than a week after the trade.



Newly acquired guard Quenton Nelson admitted leaving Indianapolis after eight seasons is bittersweet, but the three-time All-Pro is eager for the opportunity ahead with the Seattle Seahawks.

"Formed a lot of great relationships in Indy," Nelson said on Thursday. "Great community there, but definitely excited for this next chapter. Being here in Seattle, driving in and then the couple times I've played here, it's a beautiful state, a cool city. All the nature here is sick. Getting to meet some of the guys, everyone's been super welcoming already and the coaches as well. It's a family here. The equipment (staff), the trainers, it's been a great day and a half so far."

Nelson is the latest midseason trade addition by general manager John Schneider with the Seahawks. He's now made at least one ahead of the trade deadline four years in a row, previously trading for defensive tackle Leonard Williams (2023), linebacker Ernest Jones IV (2024), and wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (2025). Nelson was acquired for a 2027 third-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick on Tuesday.

"We're really excited to have the opportunity to acquire Quenton Nelson," head coach Mike Macdonald said. "I think John and his team did a great job of making that happen. You know, we're excited for him to add, to join our squad, join the twelves."

Dig deeper:

Macdonald said he expects newly acquired Nelson will make his debut on Monday night against the Chicago Bears. Nelson will slot in at his traditional left guard spot, while Grey Zabel will slide to right guard. Despite playing well in his return from injury last week, Anthony Bradford gets bumped from the lineup into a backup role.

"I think our offensive line probably played their best game of the season this past Sunday night, and I just want to be clear this isn't like a commentary on any of our personnel or anything like that," Macdonald said.

"We love our guys. It's a situation where you understand how it affects the guys that have been here and working really hard and have earned a great role on our team. But also, you know, two things can be true at the same time. It's an opportunity to bring along an all-time, probably a surefire Hall of Fame guard, with a great track record. And for our understanding about the type of person he is to join our locker room, it was just an opportunity that he's going to make the Seahawks better."

Bradford returned from a month on injured reserve to really help bolster Seattle's offense on Sunday night. Seattle gained 410 yards of offense and rushed for 153 yards as Emanuel Wilson went for 100 yards and a touchdown in the 20-3 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

"It's not an easy situation," Macdonald said. I thought Anthony played really good football for us, and he has. He's earned a significant role on our team, a starting level role. ... So there's really no way to sugarcoat it.

"And he believes this when we say this, how much we love him. The guys love him in the locker room. He's a fantastic teammate. We don't expect him to be jumping over joy in this situation because that's not realistic, but he's going to be a great teammate and he's going to stay ready. We know how this league works. You're a play away from him playing every play again. It's not an easy situation, but he's a tough cookie, and the guys will have his back as well and we're behind him as well, but it's not easy."

The backstory:

With Charles Cross likely out this week with an ankle sprain, the addition of Nelson, and the move of Zabel to right guard effectively means the Seahawks will have three new pieces on their offensive line compared to last week's win over the Chiefs. Josh Jones will start in place of Cross at tackle, and both guard positions have new people in their place.

But for a player of Nelson's caliber, the fluctuations are worth it.

"The style of play is the first thing you think of when you think of Quenton," Macdonald said. "Obviously, he's got incredible ability, but the physicality, the relentless play, we talk about decisive, shocking, relentless. That's a good way to sum up what it looks like on tape. We've put a lot of time and effort into the chemistry of our offensive line, and we've got a couple things shaking up right now, but the guys will do a great job of meshing and getting on the same page, and I think we'll be better for it."

Nelson is racing to learn Seattle's offense so that he can get up to speed for Monday night's game. Nelson said that center Jalen Sundell stayed late in the building with him on Wednesday to help get him jumpstarted with learning the offense in Seattle.

"He was there with me all night last night answering any questions I got. The guys here have been great so far," Nelson said.

Nelson said that the offense is a big shift from what he's familiar with. In addition to learning new terminology, Nelson hasn't played much in an offense that uses a fullback as readily as Seattle does.

"It's completely different," he said. "But I've got great people around me, helping me out, between JB (John Benton) and Q (Quinshon Odom), and then also the players in the offensive line room. Everyone's super welcoming, and they understand that this is a whirlwind situation for me. You got to step in and play left guard and get a whole offense installed, new protection, learn that as well, and be ready to go on Monday."

The Source: Information in this story comes from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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