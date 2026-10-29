Mom of 16-year-old murdered in Tacoma asks community for help
TACOMA, WA - A Tacoma mother is seeking the community's support after her 16-year-old son was killed in a parking garage shooting that police say was a retaliatory ambush.
Ebony Tucker said her son, Josiah, was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time when gunfire erupted.
"My son was not gang affiliated. He did not run with a gang. He was not out in the streets like that," Tucker said. "They said it was retaliation from 24 hours before that. My son was at home, in his room, playing his video games all night with a couple of his friends."
Police say ambush attack was in response to prior shooting
According to investigators, at least four suspects ambushed a group gathered in a Tacoma parking garage and opened fire.
Police stated the motive was retaliation after one of the suspects had been shot the previous night. Josiah was among the victims struck in the attack.
Officers have arrested four people in connection with the deadly shooting, including a 16-year-old suspect taken into custody most recently.
Mother asking for support
Tucker described Josiah as a good teenager who did not deserve what happened to him.
"The pain I feel I don’t want anyone else to feel," she said.
To help cover funeral and burial expenses, Tucker has organized a GoFundMe to help pay for funeral and burial costs as the family grieves the loss of the 16-year-old.
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The Source: Information in this story came from the Tacoma Police Department and original FOX 13 Seattle reporting and interviews.