The Brief Washington's "big dark" is on the horizon, where the sun will set in the 4:00 p.m. hour, sooner than many would like to think. Daylight saving time ends on Nov. 1, right after the first Saturday Halloween since 2020. The sun will not set after the 5:00 p.m. hour until late January.



The time of year when the sun sets in the 4:00 p.m. hour is creeping up quickly for Washingtonians, as the air gets chillier and daylight saving time comes to an end.

Daylight saving time officially ends on Sunday, Nov. 1, which means our clocks will fall back one hour from 2:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m., right after the first Saturday Halloween since 2020.

While most of us will get an extra hour of sleep through the remainder of fall and into winter, our afternoons will be darker, with the return of daylight saving time on March 14, 2027.

Keep reading for the breakdown of the upcoming sunset times as we head into what many call the "big dark."

Earlier sunsets begin Nov. 1

On Sunday, Nov. 1, the sun will set around 4:51 p.m. with the last light around 5:23 p.m. and will gradually get earlier heading into December, with the sun setting on some early December evenings around 4:17 p.m.

The sun won't set after 5:00 p.m. again until late January, and won't set after 6:00 p.m. until early March.

A December sunset from our FOX 13 Seattle Live Web Cameras (FOX 13 Seattle)

The Source: Information in this story came fom sunrise-sunset.org

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