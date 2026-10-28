Police search for person of interest after homicide in Federal Way, WA

The Brief A 59-year-old woman died Wednesday morning after suffering severe head trauma in Federal Way. Officers were responding to a domestic violence call in the 2900 block of Southwest 342nd Place. Detectives are investigating the death as a homicide and searching for a person of interest, though police say there is no public threat.



Police are searching for a person of interest after a 59-year-old woman was found dead with severe head trauma Wednesday morning at a Federal Way home.

Officers were called to a home in the 2900 block of Southwest 342nd Place around 8:20 a.m. for a reported domestic violence incident, according to the Federal Way Police Department.

Emergency responders and officers attempted life-saving measures, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

What we know:

Officers arrived at the scene on Southwest 342nd Place shortly after 8:20 a.m. following a domestic violence dispatch.

The victim was identified as a 59-year-old woman who had sustained severe head trauma.

Responding medical personnel joined officers in administering emergency care before declaring the victim deceased.

Detectives are treating the death as a homicide.

What we don't know:

The identity of the victim has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

The identity and description of the person of interest have not been made public.

The specific circumstances and weapon involved in the fatal head trauma have not been detailed.

What they're saying:

Investigators indicated that the broader community is not currently at risk.

"There is not believed to be a danger to the public at this time," the department stated, adding that additional details will be provided as the investigation progresses.

What's next:

Federal Way Police Department detectives are actively working to locate the person of interest and process evidence from the scene. Further updates are expected as authorities confirm additional details.

The Source: Information in this story came from a news release issued by the Federal Way Police Department.

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