Teen rearrested after Rochester High School football threat

The Brief A 15-year-old was arrested in connection with threats of gun violence that canceled Friday's Rochester-Centralia football game. The suspect was briefly released due to detention booking policies and internal communication failures before deputies rearrested him. The rescheduled game is set for Monday at 6 p.m. with increased law enforcement security present.



A 15-year-old boy is in custody after an alleged gun violence threat forced the cancellation of a high school senior night football game and triggered internal communication failures that led to the suspect's temporary release, officials said.

The backstory:

The incident began Friday when a Rochester School District resource officer launched an investigation into what officials described as a credible threat of firearm violence targeting the matchup between Rochester and Centralia high schools.

Deputies established probable cause to arrest the juvenile for disturbing school activities, a misdemeanor offense, after several individuals refused to cooperate with the probe, according to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office.

Troopers with the Washington State Patrol stopped and arrested the teen shortly after an initial public alert was issued. Thurston County deputies then transported the suspect to a juvenile detention facility, where intake staff declined to book him because the misdemeanor charge did not meet standard detention thresholds.

Deputies subsequently released the juvenile without escalating the matter to senior command staff, officials said.

What they're saying:

Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders issued a public apology to residents of Thurston and Lewis counties, stating he did not learn of the release until late Saturday evening.

"While we generally do not book juveniles for misdemeanors, this was an obvious exception and a clear need to deviate from that practice," Sanders said, taking responsibility for the breakdown.

After speaking with detention officials late Saturday, the sheriff arranged for an exception based on the extenuating circumstances surrounding the threat. Deputies located the 15-year-old within 30 minutes of the order and booked him into youth detention.

The sheriff's office plans an internal debriefing to ensure staff escalate critical incidents up the chain of command, Sanders said.

What's next:

The Rochester School District rescheduled the football game for Monday at 6 p.m. at Rochester High School. The sheriff's office plans to deploy an increased law enforcement presence to secure the event.

The investigation remains active. Authorities ask anyone with information to contact the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office at 360-704-2740.

The Source: Information for this story came from social media posts by Thurston County's Sheriff Sanders.

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