Trooper hurt after motor home strikes patrol car, DOT truck on I-5

The Brief A Washington State Patrol trooper was taken to the hospital on Sunday after a motor home struck their patrol car along with a Department of Transportation truck on southbound Interstate 5. The agency said the trooper and the DOT truck were blocking the ramp on the freeway for a stalled bus just before State Route 520 when the crash occurred. It is unclear what led to the crash. It also wasn't stated whether alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash.



A Washington State Patrol trooper was taken to the hospital on Sunday after a motor home struck their patrol car along with a Department of Transportation truck on southbound Interstate 5.

What we know:

WSP posted to social media about the crash around 9:20 a.m.

The agency said the trooper and the DOT truck were blocking the ramp on the freeway for a stalled bus just before State Route 520 when the crash occurred.

The trooper was taken to the hospital with a broken leg and concussion, WSP said. The driver of the mobile home was also taken to the hospital with a broken ankle.

The driver of the DOT truck was not injured.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what led to the crash. It also wasn't stated whether alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash.

The Source: Information for this story came from social media posts by Washington State Patrol.

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