Trooper hurt after motor home strikes patrol car, DOT truck on I-5
A Washington State Patrol trooper was taken to the hospital on Sunday after a motor home struck their patrol car along with a Department of Transportation truck on southbound Interstate 5.
What we know:
WSP posted to social media about the crash around 9:20 a.m.
The agency said the trooper and the DOT truck were blocking the ramp on the freeway for a stalled bus just before State Route 520 when the crash occurred.
The trooper was taken to the hospital with a broken leg and concussion, WSP said. The driver of the mobile home was also taken to the hospital with a broken ankle.
The driver of the DOT truck was not injured.
What we don't know:
It is unclear what led to the crash. It also wasn't stated whether alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash.
The Source: Information for this story came from social media posts by Washington State Patrol.
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