Teen struck, killed by DUI driver in Federal Way, WA: police

The Brief A 16-year-old was killed on Friday night after a driver struck him as he was standing on a sidewalk, according to the Federal Way Police Department. The driver who struck the 16-year-old is suspected to have been driving under the influence and was arrested for vehicular homicide. He is 29. Police said that an investigation into the matter remains ongoing. No further details were released.



A 16-year-old was killed on Friday night after a driver struck him as he was standing on a sidewalk, according to the Federal Way Police Department.

What we know:

Police said the incident occurred on Pacific Highway South around 10:48 p.m.

Officers said a crash involving two vehicles took place at the intersection. Then, one of the vehicles involved left the roadway and hit the 16-year-old as he was standing on a nearby sidewalk.

The driver who struck the 16-year-old is suspected to have been driving under the influence and was arrested for vehicular homicide. He is 29.

What we don't know:

Police said that an investigation into the matter remains ongoing. No further details were released.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.

The Source: Information for this story came from the Federal Way Police Department.

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