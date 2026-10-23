Before the Milwaukee Brewers, there were the Seattle Pilots

The Brief The Milwaukee Brewers originated as the Seattle Pilots, playing only the 1969 season at Sick's Stadium before bankruptcy forced a rushed move to Wisconsin days before the 1970 season. The franchise retains Seattle roots through its blue and gold colors and initial repurposed uniforms, while local legal battles over the departure eventually helped bring the Mariners to Seattle. Decades after the contentious relocation, Seattle baseball historian Dave Eskenazi says it is time for local fans to let go of old grudges and support the Brewers in the World Series.



Longtime Seattle baseball fans may have a hard time rooting for the Milwaukee Brewers this World Series. Before Milwaukee, they were the Seattle Pilots, a team that lasted just one season before bankruptcy, a move and a legal fight left Seattle without its ballclub.

For Seattle baseball historian Dave Eskenazi, who was a 9-year-old Pilots fan, the departure hurt. But decades later, he is ready to cheer for the team that left.

"I think it's time to let that go," said Eskenazi.

A move that came down to the wire

The backstory:

The Pilots played their first and only season in Seattle in 1969. By the following spring, efforts to keep the team had failed, with the move coming just five days before the 1970 season began, according to Eskenazi.

"It was so slapdash and [it] happened so quickly that the truck with all the Pilots' equipment was in Provo, Utah and they’re waiting for a call to see if they should go northeast to Milwaukee or northwest to Seattle," said Eskenazi.

The turnaround left little time to prepare for the team’s new identity. According to Eskenazi, the Brewers began their first season wearing repurposed Pilots uniforms, with the Seattle lettering removed and Milwaukee’s added.

He said the Brewers’ blue and gold also trace back to the franchise’s Seattle roots.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Seattle Pilots opening day at Sick's Stadium, Seattle, April 1969 (MOHAI, Cary W. Tolman Photographs, 2002.68.8)

From Sick’s Stadium to a Lowe’s

Local perspective:

Eskenazi has collected pieces of the Pilots’ short-lived season. Another reminder of that history sits on Rainier Avenue, where a Lowe’s now occupies the former site of Sick’s Stadium.

Seattle’s agreement to get a Major League team called for modernizing Sick’s Stadium and eventually building a new ballpark, according to Eskenazi.

"At the time it was built, it was the finest in the country, but 30 years later, it was a little bit ramshackle and wasn’t suitable for Major League Baseball," said Eskenazi.

The team’s financial troubles and abrupt departure ended its Seattle run after just one year.

A legal fight helped bring baseball back

The other side:

Civic leaders fought to keep the Pilots, taking the American League to court.

"If not for that happening, we might not have another Major League Baseball team," said Eskenazi talking about the Mariners.

When the Brewers reached the World Series in 1982, he said, the departure was still fresh enough to stir anger among Seattle fans.

Now, he thinks it is time to turn the corner and jump on the Brewers bandwagon.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Woman injured during stabbing, carjacking in Seattle's Ballard neighborhood

Ballots found in dumpster at Golden Gardens Park

Olympia parents oppose proposed elementary school closures

Seattle mom of 9 seeks help relocating family after landlord reclaims home

Trump administration sues to block Alaska Senate race if Republican doesn’t win

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter .

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.